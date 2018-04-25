|
Office Depot to Announce First Quarter 2018 Results Wednesday, May 9, 2018
Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODP), a leading omni-channel provider of business services and supplies, products and technology solutions, will announce first quarter 2018 results before market open on Wednesday, May 9, 2018. A conference call to discuss the results will be held that day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
To listen to the conference call via webcast, please visit the Office Depot Investor Relations website at investor.officedepot.com. A replay of the webcast and a copy of the presentation will also be available on the website.
About Office Depot, Inc.
Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) is a leading provider of business services and supplies, products and technology solutions through its fully integrated omni-channel platform of approximately 1,400 stores, online presence, and dedicated sales professionals and technicians to small, medium and enterprise businesses. Through its banner brands Office Depot®, OfficeMax®, CompuCom® and Grand&Toy®, the company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and running their business. For more information, visit news.officedepot.com and follow @officedepot on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Office Depot is a trademark of The Office Club, Inc. OfficeMax is a trademark of OMX, Inc. CompuCom is a trademark of CompuCom Systems, Inc. Grand&Toy is a trademark of Grand & Toy, LLC in Canada. ©2018 Office Depot, Inc. All rights reserved. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.
|10.05.17
|Office Depot Market Perform
|Telsey Advisory Group
|13.12.16
|Office Depot Hold
|Loop Capital
|28.10.16
|Office Depot Market Perform
|Telsey Advisory Group
|11.05.16
|Office Depot Sell
|UBS AG
|11.05.16
|Office Depot Market Perform
|Telsey Advisory Group
