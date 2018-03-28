<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.03.2018 11:13:00

Obuv Rossii Invests More Than RUB 40 Mln In Its IT-Infrastructure And Creates Data Center In Moscow

Obuv Rossii Group, ranked among top two Russian footwear retailers1, will launch its own data center in Moscow implementing the program of regional data processing centers launching. The Group started to carry out the project in early March. All works connected with purchasing, installation and testing of the equipment for the data center will be completed within several months. The new data processing center will reach its full capacity by the autumn-winter season of 2018. The Company will also increase the capacity of the central DPC in Novosibirsk and of the regional DPC in Khabarovsk (the Far East). The total investments in the project, including the data center in Moscow, will exceed RUB 40 mln.

In October 2017, Obuv Rossii held an IPO on Moscow Exchange and has been actively developing its retail chain implementing its investment program: in 2017 it grew by 83 stores. The Company intends to maintain further high chain growth rates: in 2018, it plans to open 100 stores. The Company is already well presented in Siberia, in the Urals region and in the Far East, having plans to expand its chain presence in the western part of Russia.

"Our stores operate in all time zones; we are developing omni-channel sales and the line of additional services for customers, which requires a high level of IT system integration and ensuring their 24-hour service capability,” says Dmitry Karpenko, IT director of Obuv Rossii Group. "Three DPC located in different regions (Moscow-Novosibirsk-Khabarovsk) will enable the Group to provide uninterruptible 24/7/365 online operating mode independently of time zones, enhance our IT system flexibility, mobility, scalability and failure tolerance and, as a result, business efficiency.”

About OBUV ROSSII (http://obuvrus.ru/en/)

Obuv Rossii Group is a federal retail shoe chain ranked among top two Russian footwear retailers. The Group is the leader of the mid-price segment of the shoe market. Obuv Rossii was established in 2003, it is headquartered in Novosibirsk with a representative office in Moscow.

1 In terms of the number of stores in 2017, according to Discovery Research Group

Nachrichten zu OR Joint Stock Company Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu OR Joint Stock Company Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

09:57
General Electric von Gerüchten getrieben
08:32
SMI-Erholung nur von kurzer Dauer
27.03.18
Vontobel: derimail - 7.5% p.a. Coupon und 45% Sicherheitspuffer auf Schweizer Aktien
26.03.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Inflation geht weiter zurück
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

OR Joint Stock Company Registered Shs 121.00 0.83% OR Joint Stock Company Registered Shs

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum kann der Euro zum Franken zulegen
Nach Vortagesrally: Wall Street schliesst deutlich schwächer
Elon Musk erzählt von dem "grössten Fehler in seiner Karriere"
SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen
Bâloise wächst profitabel und erhöht Dividende deutlich - Aktien legen zu
Darum zeigt sich der Euro zum Franken stabil
Apple stellt Neuheiten für Bildungsmarkt vor
Geheime Messinstrumente enthüllt: So bestimmt Amazon den Erfolg von Prime Video
SMI und DAX im Minus
Deutsche Bank wohl auf der Suche nach Nachfolger - Auch UniCredit-Chef im Gespräch

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen schliessen tiefrot
Nachdem die asiatischen Indizes am Dienstag kräftig zulegen konnten, gingen sie heute mit deutlichen Abschlägen aus dem Handel.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB