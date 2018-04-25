<
25.04.2018 00:00:18

OWENS-ILLINOIS GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF A QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q DATED APRIL 24, 2018

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

For further information, please contact:

Sasha Sekpeh
O-I Investor Relations
(567) 336-5128
alexandra.sekpeh@o-i.com

Owens-Illinois Group, Inc. Announces the Filing of a quarterly Report on Form 10-q Dated April 24, 2018

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (April 24, 2018) - Owens-Illinois Group, Inc. ("O-I"), the indirect parent of OI European Group B.V., today announces that it has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, a copy of which can be found at www.sec.gov.

The announcement and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q contain "inside information" by O-I under Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (16 April 2014).  




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Owens-Illinois, Inc. via Globenewswire

