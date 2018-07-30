OPIM to launch Long-Term Leader Fund I with L Squared Management

HONG KONG, July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OP Investment Management ("OPIM"), Asia's leading hedge fund platform is partnering with L Squared Management, to launch Long-Term Leader Fund I SP. The Fund is Cayman-domiciled for professional investors only.

Mr. Liyang Lu, the fund manager and founder of L Squared Management, will deploy a long-short strategy focusing on companies with China exposure. His investment approach will target companies with a sustainable and increasing economic moat.

"We believe in 'Global vision, China perspective'. As China becomes more integrated into the world economy, the ability to analyze companies from both global and local angles gives us an edge in identifying long-term winners" Mr. Lu explained.

Mr. Lu was previously assistant vice president at Sanford C. Bernstein's Hong Kong Office where he was responsible for research Asian insurance and Chinese consumer finance companies. Before, he worked for several hedge funds in the United States and Hong Kong as a research analyst and involved with numerous Chinese and international IPO's in the investment banking department of Morgan Stanley Huaxin Securities. He began his career as a consultant with Capgemini consulting in Beijing. Mr. Lu holds a Bachelor of Arts in Finance and Banking from Peking University, and an MBA from Columbia Business School.

"Having successfully shifted its economy from a manufacturing, export driven market into an incubator for emerging innovators, we are now seeing a new generation of companies built on sustainable quality and strategic advantage. We are thrilled to be working with Liyang to launch his strategy which reflects this fascinating change in landscape." Alvin Fan, Chief Executive Officer of OP Investment Management added.

About OP Investment Management Ltd.

OPIM is a leading Hong Kong based asset management company established and licensed since 2004 with Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (the "SFC") to carry out Type 4 (advising on securities) and 9 (asset management) regulated activities under the provisions of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap.571) (the "HK SFO"). The company is also a member of the Oriental Patron Financial Group and associate of OP Financial Investments Ltd. (Hong Kong publicly listed 1140.HK). OPIM partners with emerging managers to develop innovative strategies for institutional and professional investors. OPIM's institutional fund platform attracts both managers and investors from around the world working with the industry's best business partners in alternative asset management.

About the Oriental Patron Financial Group

Founded in 1993, Oriental Patron Financial Group is an independent financial services group based and fully licensed in Hong with the Hong Kong Securities and futures Commission (the "SFC"). Oriental Patron provides a diverse range of financial securities from Advisory to Investing, Financing to Securities and Research.

