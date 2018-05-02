<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
02.05.2018 21:00:00

OEG: Preparations for Merger

In the notice and prospectus for voluntary public takeover offer (the "Offer”) made for the acquisition of shares of Olympic Entertainment Group AS ("OEG"), published on 04.04.2018, Odyssey Europe AS (the "Bidder") has mentioned in the description of future plans, among others, the intention to conduct the merger of OEG as transferring entity into the Bidder as assuming entity.

As of 02.05.2018, all the closing conditions of the Offer have been met. Therefore, the Bidder will acquire on the value date of the Offer, i.e. on 10.05.2018, the majority shareholding in OEG. Also, as of the date of this notice, the Bidder is a shareholder of OEG whose shareholding in OEG increased above 5% on 04.04.2018.

The Bidder has made to OEG a proposal for the merger in accordance with the description provided in the prospectus and the notice of the Offer. OEG hereby announces that the Management Board of OEG starts work on preparing the merger, including preparing the general meeting of the shareholders of OEG which will decide on the merger. The terms of the contemplated merger have not yet been agreed upon and the Supervisory Board of OEG has not yet provided its consent for the contemplated merger. For the entry into force of the merger, inter alia, a relevant resolution of the general meeting of the shareholders of OEG is required.


Madis Jääger
CEO
Olympic Entertainment Group AS
Tel + 372 667 1250
E-mail madis.jaager@oc.eu  
http://www.olympic-casino.com

Nachrichten zu Olympic Entertainment Group ASShsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Olympic Entertainment Group ASShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

09:02
EUR/USD – SMA 200 im Fokus
08:42
SMI nimmt April-Hoch ins Visier
24.04.18
Vontobel: derimail - Internationale Indizes: 3.25% p.a. garantiert und 40% Sicherheitspuffer mit physischer ETF-Lieferung
23.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Anleihen-Korb mit fast sieben Prozent Jahresertrag
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Olympic Entertainment Group ASShs 1.89 0.53% Olympic Entertainment Group ASShs

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum gibt der Franken nach während sich EUR/USD stabilisiert
Die Marke Tesla verliert jetzt auch an Ansehen bei Kunden
Wieviel ist der Bitcoin wirklich wert? Auf diese Frage wollen zwei Forscher die Antwort gefunden haben
Analyst: Der Aktienmarkt unter Trump ähnelt dem unter Ronald Reagan - Folgt jetzt ein heftiger Bärenmarkt?
Darum weitet der Eurokurs seine Verluste aus und sinkt deutlich unter 1,20 Franken
Apple-Aktie legt nach Quartalszahlen zu
CS-Aktie legt zu: Credit Suisse steigert Gewinn zum Jahresauftakt deutlich
Clariant steigert im ersten Quartal Umsatz und Betriebsgewinn - Aktie im Minus
Deshalb kommt der Euro zum Franken leicht zurück
SMI und DAX schliessen mit roten Vorzeichen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen nach Fed-Zinsentscheid moderat im Plus
Die amerikanischen Börsen wagen im Mittwochshandel keine grossen Sprünge.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB