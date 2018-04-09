<
09.04.2018 20:56:00

NuStar Energy L.P. and NuStar GP Holdings, LLC to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings Results on April 26, 2018

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) and NuStar GP Holdings, LLC (NYSE: NSH) today announced that they will host a joint conference call on Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the first quarter 2018 earnings results, which will be released earlier that day. The conference call may be accessed by dialing toll-free 844/889-7787, reservation passcode 1271207. International callers may access the conference call by dialing 661/378-9931, reservation passcode 1271207. The companies intend to have a playback available following the conference call, which may be accessed by dialing toll-free 855/859-2056, reservation passcode 1271207. International callers may access the playback by dialing 404/537-3406, reservation passcode 1271207.

Persons interested in listening to the live presentation or a replay via the internet may access the presentation directly at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/omwra6td or by logging on to either NuStar Energy L.P.’s website at www.nustarenergy.com or NuStar GP Holdings, LLC’s website at www.nustargpholdings.com.

NuStar Energy L.P., a publicly traded master limited partnership based in San Antonio, is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and pipeline operators in the nation. NuStar currently has more than 9,400 miles of pipeline and 81 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products and specialty liquids. The partnership’s combined system has more than 96 million barrels of storage capacity, and NuStar has operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, including St. Eustatius in the Caribbean, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit NuStar Energy L.P.’s website at www.nustarenergy.com.

NuStar GP Holdings, LLC is a publicly traded limited liability company that owns the general partner interest, an approximate 11 percent common limited partner interest and the incentive distribution rights in NuStar Energy L.P. For more information, visit NuStar GP Holdings, LLC’s website at www.nustargpholdings.com.

