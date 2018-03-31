<
31.03.2018 12:00:10

Novelion Therapeutics Supports World Lipodystrophy Day

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing new standards of care for individuals living with rare diseases, today recognizes World Lipodystrophy Day.

Chief Operating Officer Jeff Hackman said, "We are honored to join together with the patient community in support of World Lipodystrophy Day, with a goal of increasing awareness of this serious rare disease. Awareness and education are important initiatives which help recognition and diagnosis of the disease."

Lipodystrophy is a group of rare diseases characterized by a lack of fat tissue. In some patients, it is genetic, and in others it may be acquired. It can be characterized by a widespread lack of fat tissue under the skin (generalized lipodystrophy) or limited lack of fat tissue (partial lipodystrophy). This loss of fat tissue causes a deficit in the hormone leptin, leading to some severe metabolic complications.

"We are passionate about providing support for lipodystrophy patients and their caregivers, and we advocate tirelessly to increase understanding of the disease and further research into lipodystrophy. World Lipodystrophy Day is an important initiative that increases public awareness to help us achieve these goals on behalf of patients living with this serious and often unknown disease," said Andra Stratton, president and co-founder of Lipodystrophy United.

"The challenges that patients living with lipodystrophy and their families face are significant. World Lipodystrophy Day helps us to raise awareness and understanding so that we can improve diagnosis and care for those affected by this rare disease globally," said Naca Eulalia Perez de Tudela Cánovas, president and founder of the international organization Association of Families Affected by Lipodystrophies in Spain, Europe & Latin America.

To learn more about lipodystrophy, visit www.lipodystrophyunited.orgwww.aelip.es, or www.lipodystrophy.co.uk.  

CONTACT:
Novelion Therapeutics Inc.
Amanda Murphy
Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
857-242-5024



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Novelion Therapeutics Inc. via Globenewswire

