Novartis' Tasigna Approved By FDA To Treat Children With Rare Form Of Leukemia

(RTTNews) - Swiss drug major Novartis AG (NVS) announced Thursday that the US Food and Drug Administration or FDA has approved Tasigna (nilotinib) to treat children with rare form of leukemia.

The FDA has expanded the indication for Tasigna to include treatment of first- and second-line pediatric patients one year of age or older with Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia or CML in the chronic phase or Ph+ CML-CP.

In the United States, Tasigna is now indicated for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients one year of age or older with newly diagnosed Ph+ CML-CP. Tasigna is also indicated for the treatment of pediatric patients one year of age or older with Ph+ CML-CP resistant or intolerant to prior tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) therapy, as well as adult patients with Ph+ CML in chronic phase and accelerated phase, resistant or intolerant to prior therapy that included imatinib.

CML is a type of blood cancer where the body produces malignant white blood cells. Almost all patients with CML have an abnormality known as the "Philadelphia chromosome," which produces a protein called BCR-ABL. This protein aids the proliferation of malignant white blood cells in affected patients.

The new indications, granted under the FDA's Priority Review designation, are based on two studies evaluating the efficacy and safety of nilotinib in pediatric patients (two years to less than 18 years of age) with Ph+ CML-CP.

Adverse reactions observed in these pediatric studies were generally consistent with those observed in adults, except for laboratory abnormalities of hyperbilirubinemia -a condition where there is too much bilirubin in the blood-and transaminase elevation, which were reported at a higher frequency than in adult patients.