|
10.05.2018 05:35:37
Novartis Says Contract With Company Linked To Trump's Lawyer Ended
(RTTNews) - Novartis AG (NVS) said a contract it had with a company created by U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer ended earlier this year. "In February 2017, Novartis entered into a one year agreement with Essential Consultants shortly after the election of President Trump focused on U.S. healthcare policy matters. The terms were consistent with the market. The agreement expired in February 2018," said Novartis in statement.
Essential Consultants is a company created by Michael Cohen, who is under federal investigation of alleged violations of campaign finance laws.
Novartis said, "The engagement of Essential Consultants predated Vas Narasimhan becoming Novartis CEO and he was in no way involved with this agreement. Contrary to recent media reports, this agreement was also in no way related to the group dinner Dr. Narasimhan had at the World Economic Forum in Davos with President Trump and 15 Europe based industry leaders. Suggestions to the contrary clearly misrepresent the facts and can only be intended to further personal or political agendas as to which Novartis should not be a part."
In terms of the Special Counsel's office, Novartis was contacted in November 2017 regarding the company's agreement with Essential Consultants. Novartis cooperated fully with the Special Counsel's office and provided all the information requested. Novartis said it considers this matter closed as to itself and is not aware of any outstanding questions regarding the agreement.
