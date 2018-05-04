<
04.05.2018 12:30:00

Notifications on the transaction's concluded by managers in issuer's securities

Please find attached the notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Gintaras Keliauskas
Lawyer
+ 370 444 22208

Attachment

