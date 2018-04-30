Heiko Thieme und Hans A. Bernecker live in Zürich! Treffen Sie die Finanzexperten kostenfrei beim ersten Börsentag Zürich - 17. Mai World Trade Center
30.04.2018 14:30:00

Notification pursuant to Chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Markets Act

Cramo Plc    Stock Exchange Release 30 April 2018, at 3.30 pm Finnish time (EET)

Notification pursuant to Chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Markets Act

Cramo Plc has on 27 April 2018 received the following notification pursuant to Chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Markets Act ("SMA") from Zeres Capital Partners AB of Stockholm, Sweden, registered number 556908-2828, according to which Zeres Public Market Fund’s total holding of shares in Cramo Plc has fallen below ten (10) percent on 26 April 2018. According to the notification, the reason for the notification was a disposal of shares or voting rights.

Aggregate position of Cramo Plc shares according to the notification:

 % of shares and
voting rights		% of shares and voting
rights through financial
instruments		Total of both in %Total number of
shares and voting
rights of issuer
Resulting situation
on the date on which
threshold was
crossed or reached		9.83%9.83%4,393,754
Position of previous
notification (if
applicable)		10.63%10.63%

Notified details of the resulting situation following the crossing of the threshold:

A: Shares and voting rights

 Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
Class/type of
shares		Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009900476 4,393,754 9.83%
SUBTOTAL A 4,393,754 9.83%

Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation as contained in the notification:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or
legal entity:

 
Name% of shares and voting
rights		% of shares and voting
rights through
financial instruments		Total of both
Zeres Capital Partners AB0.00%0.00%
Zeres Capital AB0.00%0.00%
Zeres Public Market Fund9.83%9.83%

CRAMO PLC
Leif Gustafsson
President and CEO

Further information:

Mr Mattias Rådström, SVP, Communication, Marketing and Investor Relations, tel: +46 70 868 7045


Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Main media
www.cramogroup.com

Cramo is Europe’s second largest rental services company specialising in construction machinery and equipment rental and rental-related services as well as the rental of modular space. Cramo operates in about 300 depots in fourteen countries. With a group staff around 2,500, Cramo's consolidated sales in 2017 was EUR 729.5 million. Cramo shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Read more: www.cramogroup.com, www.twitter.com/cramogroup ?

