Notification of transaction by PDMR's PCA

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated а) Name Melsonda Holdings Limited 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status A person closely associated with PDMR (Alexey Mordashov, member of the Board of Directors) b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Severstal" b) Legal Entity Identifier code 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Global Depository Receipt (GDR) Identification code US8181503025 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of GDRs c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) US$16.08 per GDR 1,099,115 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 1,099,115 US$17,673,769.20 e) Date of the transaction 30 July 2018 f) Place of the transaction Outside of Trading Venue For further information please contact: Investor Relations Evgeny Belov T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 evgenii.belov@severstal.com Public Relations Anastasia Mishanina T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com *** PАО Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically-integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on RTS and MICEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $7,848 million and EBITDA of $2,577 million in 2017. Severstal's crude steel production in 2017 reached 11.7 million tonnes. www.severstal.com

