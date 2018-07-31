<
31.07.2018 11:12:36

Notification of transaction by PDMR's PCA

PAO Severstal (SVST)
Notification of transaction by PDMR's PCA

31-Jul-2018 / 12:12 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

а)

Name

Melsonda Holdings Limited

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

A person closely associated with PDMR (Alexey Mordashov, member of the Board of Directors)

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Public Joint Stock Company "Severstal"

b)

Legal Entity Identifier code

213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Global Depository Receipt (GDR)

 

Identification code

US8181503025

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of GDRs

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

 

US$16.08 per GDR

1,099,115

 

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 

 

1,099,115

US$17,673,769.20

e)

Date of the transaction

30 July 2018

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of Trading Venue

 

 

 

 

 

For further information please contact:

 

Investor Relations

Evgeny Belov

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

evgenii.belov@severstal.com

 

Public Relations

Anastasia Mishanina

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com

 

  

 

***

PАО Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically-integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on RTS and MICEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $7,848 million and EBITDA of $2,577 million in 2017. Severstal's crude steel production in 2017 reached 11.7 million tonnes. www.severstal.com
ISIN: US8181503025
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: SVST
LEI Code: 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53
Sequence No.: 5816
EQS News ID: 709427

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

