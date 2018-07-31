|
31.07.2018 11:12:36
Notification of transaction by PDMR's PCA
|
PAO Severstal (SVST)
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
For further information please contact:
Investor Relations
Evgeny Belov
T: +7 (495) 926-77-66
evgenii.belov@severstal.com
Public Relations
Anastasia Mishanina
T: +7 (495) 926-77-66
anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com
***
PАО Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically-integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on RTS and MICEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $7,848 million and EBITDA of $2,577 million in 2017. Severstal's crude steel production in 2017 reached 11.7 million tonnes. www.severstal.com
|ISIN:
|US8181503025
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|SVST
|LEI Code:
|213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53
|Sequence No.:
|5816
|EQS News ID:
|709427
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Nachrichten zu Severstal Cherepovets Metal Factory JSCShs Sponsored Global Deposit Receipt Repr Shs Reg-S Ser -Octmehr Nachrichten
|
11:12
|Notification of transaction by PDMR's PCA (EQS Group)
|
30.07.18
|Notification of transaction by PDMR's PCA (EQS Group)
|
30.07.18
|Operations update (EQS Group)
|
19.07.18
|Severstal reports Q2 & H1 2018 financial results (EQS Group)
|
19.07.18
|Severstal reports Q2 & H1 2018 operational results (EQS Group)
|
18.07.18
|Dividend recommendation for three months ended 30 June 2018 (EQS Group)
|
17.07.18
|Notice of Q2 2018 financial and operational results (EQS Group)
|
13.07.18
|PAO Severstal: Notification of transaction by PDMR's PCA (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Severstal Cherepovets Metal Factory JSCShs Sponsored Global Deposit Receipt Repr Shs Reg-S Ser -Octmehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Asiens Börsen beenden den Handel uneinheitlich
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Die asiatischen Börsen waren am Dienstag uneinheitlich.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}