Notice about the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

By the initiative and decision of the Vilkyskiu pienine AB (company code 277160980) Board, the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Vilkyskiu pienine AB is convened at the office of Vilkyskiu pienine AB (P.Lukošaicio g. 14, Vilkyškiai, LT-99254 Pagegiu sav.) on 27 April 2018 at 13 p.m. Shareholders' registration starts from 12 p.m. until 12.50 p.m.

The Agenda for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders:

1) Approval of the Company's consolidated annual report for the year 2017.

2) The Company's auditor's report of separated and consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year 2017

3) Approval of Company's separate and consolidated financial statements for the year 2017.

4) Net Profit appropriation of the year 2017.

5) Due to the unused reserve for the purchase of own shares.

6) Election of the Company’s Board members for the 4 year term.

The Company shall not provide the possibility for shareholders to participate, vote and give the mandate to represent them in the General Meeting of Shareholders through electronic communication channels.

The account date of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders is 20 April 2018. In General Meeting of the shareholders have the rights to participate and vote persons who were company's shareholders at the end of accounting date of shareholders meeting personally or their authorized persons, or persons with whom voting rights transferring contract is signed.

The rights accounting day is 14 May 2018. Property rights are possessed by persons who are shareholders at the end of the 10th working day after the shareholders' meeting that issued appropriate decision.

The agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders may be supplemented by initiative of shareholders who own shares carrying not less than 1/20 of all the votes. Proposals to the agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders may be submitted not later than on the 13 April 2018. Along with a proposal to supplement the agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders it is required to submit the drafts of proposed decisions or, if decisions shall not be adopted, explanations on each of the proposed issues.

Shareholders who own shares carrying not less than 1/20 of all votes own the right at any time before the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders or during the meeting in writing sending them by a registered mail at the above-specified head-office address of the Company or by e-mail info@vilkyskiu.lt to propose new draft decisions on the issues already included or to be included into agenda.

The shareholders shall have the right to present questions related to the 27 April 2018 Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders agenda issues to the Company in writing by e-mail info@vilkyskiu.lt or at the head-office address P. Lukošaicio g. 14, Vilkyškiai, LT-99254 Pagegiu sav. The Company undertakes to respond if the questions are received not later 3 working days before the General Meeting of Shareholders.

On decisions, which are included into Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders agenda, can be voted in writing by completing the general ballot paper. On shareholder's request, the Company shall, not later than 10 days before the meeting, send the general ballot paper by registered mail free of charge or by hand against receipt. The filled in general ballot paper must be signed by shareholders' or a person authorized by him. The vote of the shareholders' authorized person voting particulars must be added the right to vote in a document.

Shareholders who participate in General Meeting must submit an identity document, the authorized person – an identity document and the letter of attorney in accordance with the procedure laid down by the law. A person who is not a shareholder, besides this document, must also submit a document confirming the right to vote at General Meeting of Shareholders.

Starting from the 17 April 2018, shareholders can get acquainted with the company‘s documents related to the agenda of shareholders meeting at the company's office located P.Lukošaicio g. 14, Vilkyškiai, LT-99254 Pagegiu sav., or on the webpage of the company ( http://www.vilkyskiu.lt ).

Additional information authorized to provide Economics and Finance director Vilija Milaseviciute, phone +370 441 55102