NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - Notice of Initial Substantial Holder Acquisition of Strategic Investment in Healthscope Limited

TORONTO, May 7, 2018 /CNW/ - NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (NWH) has acquired a 10% interest in Healthscope Limited ACN 144 840 639 (Healthscope) at a price of $2.39 per share by way of a derivative with Deutsche Bank AG, Sydney Branch1 (Strategic Investment).

Healthscope is one of Australia's leading private hospital operators with a portfolio of 45 hospitals concentrated in large metropolitan centers throughout Australia.

An acquisition of Healthscope's underlying hospital related real estate is of interest to NWH and Vital Healthcare Property Trust (Vital) in line with their long term strategy to invest in healthcare real estate assets in the Australasian market. NWH and Vital currently intend to pursue any potential Healthscope real estate acquisition jointly, with scope to introduce other capital partners as appropriate.

Further details of the Strategic Investment are available here.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NWH) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. NWH provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality healthcare real estate assets comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 149 income-producing properties and 10.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Its properties are located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Germany, Australia and New Zealand. NWH's portfolio of medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals is characterized by long term indexed leases and stable occupancies. With a fully integrated and aligned senior management team, NWH leverages over 180 professionals across 9 offices in 5 countries to serve as a long term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators.

NWH has exposure to Australia and New Zealand through its investment in its associated entity, Vital Healthcare Property Trust (NZX: VHP) (Vital) and management platform NorthWest Healthcare Property Management Limited. NorthWest Healthcare Property Management Limited is the manager of Vital.

About Vital Healthcare Property Trust

Vital is Australasia's largest listed investor in healthcare real estate. Tenants include hospital operators and healthcare practitioners who deliver a wide range of medical and healthcare related services.

This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect NWH's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those projected.



____________________

1 Under a forward derivative contract with Deutsche Bank AG, Sydney Branch, NWH has acquired a relevant interest in respect of up to 176,111,600 Shares as further detailed in the Form 603 Notice of initial substantial holder available here. NWH has also entered into a cash settled collar in respect of 173,970,330 Shares. This arrangement does not give NWH an additional relevant interest or voting power in relation to any Shares in Healthscope and reference to this arrangement has been included for completeness.

SOURCE NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust