Nordson Corporation Reports Record Second Quarter Sales, Operating Profit, Diluted Earnings per Share, and EBITDA

Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) today reported results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2018. For the quarter ended April 30, 2018, sales were $554 million, a 12 percent increase over the prior year’s second quarter. This change in sales included a decrease of approximately 1 percent in organic volume, growth related to the first year effect of acquisitions of approximately 7 percent, and an increase related to the favorable effects of currency translation as compared to the prior year’s second quarter of 5 percent. Reported operating profit was $127 million, net income was $91 million, and GAAP diluted earnings were $1.55 per share. Prior year second quarter sales, operating profit, net income and GAAP diluted earnings per share were $496 million, $104 million, $65 million and $1.11, respectively. A reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings per share to adjusted diluted earnings per share and calculations for EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow before dividends, and adjusted free cash flow before dividends are included in the attached financial exhibits.

"These results highlight the strategic fit of our recent acquisitions, along with the resilient performance of our base business, particularly against very challenging prior year comparisons where total company organic sales growth was 9 percent in the second quarter,” said Michael F. Hilton, Nordson President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our global team helped to deliver record second quarter sales, operating profit, diluted earnings per share, and EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved about 100 basis points, as compared to the prior year’s second quarter adjusted EBITDA margin, to 29 percent of sales,” Hilton added.

The current quarter’s results include incremental intangible asset amortization expense of $4 million over the prior year second quarter, or $0.05 per diluted share, and charges of approximately $2 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, for short-term purchase accounting related to the step-up in value of acquired inventory and $1 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, of non-recurring restructuring charges. Additionally, a discrete tax benefit of approximately $2 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, was recognized in the quarter for excess tax benefits related to share-based payment transactions which are credited to income tax expense.

Second Quarter Segment Results

Adhesive Dispensing Systems sales increased 5 percent compared to the prior year’s second quarter, inclusive of a decrease of 2 percent in organic volume and a 7 percent increase related to the favorable effects of currency translation as compared to the prior year. Reported operating margin in the segment was 29 percent, or 30 percent on an adjusted basis to exclude non-recurring restructuring charges of $1 million related to a previously announced U.S. facility consolidation.

Advanced Technology Systems sales increased 19 percent compared to the prior year’s second quarter, including a 1 percent decrease in organic volume, a 17 percent increase related to the first year effect of acquisitions, and a 3 percent increase related to the favorable effects of currency translation as compared to the prior year. The second quarter’s acquisitive growth includes a partial month of the fiscal 2017 acquisition of InterSelect GmbH, two months of the fiscal 2017 acquisition of Vention Medical, and the fiscal 2018 acquisition of Sonoscan. Reported operating margin in the segment was 23 percent in the quarter, or 26 percent on an adjusted basis to exclude $4 million of incremental intangible asset amortization expense and $2 million of short-term purchase accounting charges related to the step-up in value of acquired inventory from the Sonoscan acquisition.

Industrial Coating Systems sales increased approximately 9 percent compared to the prior year’s second quarter, including approximately 4 percent organic growth and approximately 4 percent increase due to the favorable effects of currency translation as compared to the prior year. Reported operating margin in the segment was 18 percent.

Detailed results by operating segment and geography are included in the attached financial exhibits.

"Sales growth for the quarter is reflective of a very strong prior year. I am pleased with our team’s operating performance, where each segment delivered strong operating margins, driving record total company second quarter operating profit,” said Hilton.

Backlog

Backlog for the quarter ended April 30, 2018 was approximately $460 million, an increase of 11 percent compared to the same period a year ago, inclusive of 10 percent organic growth and 1 percent growth due to acquisitions. Backlog amounts are calculated at April 30, 2018 exchange rates and include acquisitions that closed prior to the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2018.

Outlook

For the third quarter of fiscal 2018, sales are expected to be in the range of up 1 percent to down 3 percent compared to the third quarter a year ago. This outlook includes a range for organic volume to be down 2 to 6 percent, 1 percent growth from the first year effect of acquisitions, and a positive currency effect of 2 percent based on the current exchange rate environment as compared to the prior year. At the midpoint of this outlook, operating margin is expected to be approximately 23 percent. GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $1.47 to $1.63, with an estimated effective tax rate of approximately 25 percent. At the midpoint of the guidance, EBITDA and EBITDA margin are expected to be $161 million and 28 percent, respectively.

"As with our recently completed quarter, we are up against very challenging comparisons to an exceptionally strong prior year third quarter, where total company organic sales growth was 11 percent,” said Hilton. "Our global team remains committed to delivering the best technology solutions while employing continuous improvement initiatives to drive bottom line results, and we expect to generate total company organic sales growth in the low single-digits on a full year basis for fiscal 2018.”

Nordson management will provide additional commentary on these results and outlook during a conference call Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. eastern time which can be accessed at www.nordson.com/investors. For persons unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available for 14 days after the event. Information about Nordson’s investor relations and shareholder services is available from Lara Mahoney, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications at (440) 414-5639 or lara.mahoney@nordson.com.

Except for historical information and comparisons contained herein, statements included in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements,” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, as discussed in the company’s filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that could cause actual results to differ.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used for the precision dispensing of adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials, polymers, plastics and other materials, fluid management, test and inspection, UV curing and plasma surface treatment, all supported by application expertise and direct global sales and service. Nordson serves a wide variety of consumer non-durable, durable and technology end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has operations and support offices in more than 35 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at http://www.nordson.com, @Nordson_Corp, or www.facebook.com/nordson.

NORDSON CORPORATION FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in thousands except for per-share amounts) SECOND QUARTER PERIOD Period Ending April 30, 2018 (Unaudited) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME Second Quarter Year-to-Date 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net sales $ 553,706 $ 496,137 $ 1,104,130 $ 903,607 Cost of sales 246,878 220,625 496,299 402,957 Selling & administrative expenses 180,123 171,981 363,403 321,201 Operating profit 126,705 103,531 244,428 179,449 Interest expense - net (11,908 ) (7,635 ) (22,936 ) (13,003 ) Other income (expense) - net 3,322 (1,323 ) 145 (1,480 ) Income before income taxes 118,119 94,573 221,637 164,966 Income taxes 26,884 30,050 25,847 50,455 Net Income $ 91,235 $ 64,523 $ 195,790 $ 114,511 Return on sales 16 % 13 % 18 % 13 % Return on average shareholders' equity 27 % 28 % 31 % 25 % Average common shares outstanding (000's) 57,989 57,545 57,870 57,445 Average common shares and common share equivalents (000's) 58,945 58,232 58,908 58,126 Per share: Basic earnings $ 1.57 $ 1.12 $ 3.38 $ 1.99 Diluted earnings $ 1.55 $ 1.11 $ 3.32 $ 1.97 Dividends paid $ .30 $ .27 $ .60 $ .54 Total dividends $ 17,376 $ 15,524 $ 34,697 $ 30,999

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET April 30 October 31 2018 2017 Cash and marketable securities $ 155,946 $ 90,383 Receivables 512,389 505,087 Inventories 284,363 264,266 Other current assets 31,323 28,636 Total current assets 984,021 888,372 Property, plant & equipment - net 359,489 346,411 Other assets 2,195,706 2,179,756 $ 3,539,216 $ 3,414,539 Notes payable and debt due within one year $ 226,587 $ 326,587 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 308,074 321,159 Total current liabilities 534,661 647,746 Long-term debt 1,312,459 1,256,397 Other liabilities 329,186 354,903 Total shareholders' equity 1,362,910 1,155,493 $ 3,539,216 $ 3,414,539 Other information: Employees 7,548 Common shares outstanding (000's) 58,092

NORDSON CORPORATION FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in thousands) SECOND QUARTER PERIOD Period Ending April 30, 2018 (Unaudited) Second Quarter % Growth over 2017 Year-to-Date % Growth over 2017 SALES BY BUSINESS SEGMENT 2018 2017 Volume Currency Total 2018 2017 Volume Currency Total Adhesive dispensing systems $ 238,775 $ 226,943 -1.7 % 6.9 % 5.2 % $ 459,639 $ 434,780 -0.6 % 6.3 % 5.7 % Advanced technology systems 250,839 210,142 16.2 % 3.2 % 19.4 % 522,540 355,502 43.7 % 3.3 % 47.0 % Industrial coating systems 64,092 59,052 4.3 % 4.2 % 8.5 % 121,951 113,325 3.8 % 3.8 % 7.6 % Total sales by business segment $ 553,706 $ 496,137 6.6 % 5.0 % 11.6 % $ 1,104,130 $ 903,607 17.4 % 4.8 % 22.2 % Second Quarter Year-to-Date OPERATING PROFIT BY BUSINESS SEGMENT 2018 2017 2018 2017 Adhesive dispensing systems $ 69,514 $ 65,719 $ 122,829 $ 118,775 Advanced technology systems 58,306 54,306 125,574 80,669 Industrial coating systems 11,572 10,252 21,732 17,337 Corporate (12,687 ) (26,746 ) (25,707 ) (37,332 ) Total operating profit by business segment $ 126,705 $ 103,531 $ 244,428 $ 179,449 Second Quarter % Growth over 2017 Year-to-Date % Growth over 2017 SALES BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION 2018 2017 Volume Currency Total 2018 2017 Volume Currency Total United States $ 178,821 $ 156,095 14.6 % - 14.6 % $ 344,652 $ 281,616 22.4 % - 22.4 % Americas 38,959 36,326 6.5 % 0.8 % 7.3 % 73,238 66,368 8.7 % 1.7 % 10.4 % Europe 154,736 128,468 7.0 % 13.4 % 20.4 % 296,674 247,627 7.4 % 12.4 % 19.8 % Japan 33,030 30,855 2.3 % 4.7 % 7.0 % 98,899 55,032 76.5 % 3.2 % 79.7 % Asia Pacific 148,160 144,393 -1.3 % 3.9 % 2.6 % 290,667 252,964 10.9 % 4.0 % 14.9 % Total Sales by Geographic Region $ 553,706 $ 496,137 6.6 % 5.0 % 11.6 % $ 1,104,130 $ 903,607 17.4 % 4.8 % 22.2 % Second Quarter Year-to-Date FREE CASH FLOW BEFORE DIVIDENDS 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net income $ 91,235 $ 64,523 $ 195,790 $ 114,511 Depreciation and amortization 27,431 20,915 53,716 39,412 Other non-cash charges 4,690 5,926 (33,203 ) 11,633 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (20,323 ) (28,243 ) (3,992 ) (21,284 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 103,033 63,121 212,311 144,272 Additions to property, plant and equipment (16,368 ) (16,950 ) (33,049 ) (27,029 ) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment 167 98 235 3,598 Free cash flow before dividends $ 86,832 $ 46,269 $ 179,497 $ 120,841 Adjustments: Acquisition costs and adjustments, net of tax(1) 1,832 10,986 2,620 11,093 Free cash flow before dividends, adjusted $ 88,664 $ 57,255 $ 182,117 $ 131,934

(1) Represents costs and adjustments associated with our 2018 and 2017 acquisitions, including accounting adjustments to inventory that were charged to cost of sales when the inventory was sold; and transaction-related costs comprising of acquisition fees, legal, financial and tax due diligence expenses, and valuation costs that are required to be expensed as incurred.

NORDSON CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Dollars in thousands except for per-share amounts) SECOND QUARTER PERIOD Period Ending April 30, 2018 (Unaudited) EBITDA Second Quarter Year-to-Date 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net income $ 91,235 $ 64,523 $ 195,790 $ 114,511 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization expense 27,431 20,915 53,716 39,412 Interest expense, net 11,908 7,635 22,936 13,003 Income taxes 26,884 30,050 25,847 50,455 EBITDA $ 157,458 $ 123,123 $ 298,289 $ 217,381 Adjustments: Acquisition costs and adjustments (1) 2,431 15,480 3,484 15,646 EBITDA As Adjusted $ 159,889 $ 138,603 $ 301,773 $ 233,027 EBITDA per diluted share $ 2.67 $ 2.11 $ 5.06 $ 3.74 EBITDA As Adjusted per diluted share $ 2.71 $ 2.38 $ 5.12 $ 4.01

(1) Represents costs and adjustments associated with our 2018 and 2017 acquisitions, including accounting adjustments to inventory that were charged to cost of sales when the inventory was sold; and transaction-related costs comprising of acquisition fees, legal, financial and tax due diligence expenses, and valuation costs that are required to be expensed as incurred.

EBITDA and EBITDA per diluted share are non-GAAP financial measures used by management to evaluate the Company's ongoing operations. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and EBITDA As Adjusted is defined as EBITDA plus certain acquisition costs and adjustments. EBITDA per diluted share is defined as EBITDA divided by the Company's diluted weighted average shares outstanding. EBITDA As Adjusted per diluted share is defined as EBITDA As Adjusted divided by the Company's diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

Second Quarter Year-to-Date 2018 2017 2018 2017 Diluted EPS as reported (U.S. GAAP) $ 1.55 $ 1.11 $ 3.32 $ 1.97 Short-term inventory purchase accounting adjustments 0.03 0.03 0.04 0.03 Acquisition costs - 0.16 - 0.16 Severance and restructuring 0.01 0.01 0.03 0.01 U.S. Tax Reform discrete item - - (0.37 ) - Other discrete tax items (0.04 ) 0.04 (0.12 ) 0.04 Diluted EPS as adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 1.56 $ 1.35 $ 2.90 $ 2.21

Adjusted EPS is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to EPS determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that EPS as adjusted to exclude the items in the table above assist in understanding the results of Nordson Corporation. Our calculations of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to the calculations of similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Amounts may not add due to rounding.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180521006015/en/