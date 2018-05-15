<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
15.05.2018 14:00:00

Nordson Corporation Declares Third Quarter Dividend for Fiscal Year 2018

Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq:NDSN) today announced that its board of directors declared a third quarter 2018 cash dividend in the amount of $0.30 per common share, payable on June 12, 2018 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 29, 2018.

This amount equals the $0.30 per common share dividend paid in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used to dispense, apply and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids, to test and inspect for quality, and to treat and cure surfaces. These products are supported by application expertise and direct global sales and service. Nordson serves a wide variety of consumer non-durable, durable and technology end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has operations and support offices in more than 30 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at http://www.nordson.com, @Nordson_Corp, or www.facebook.com/nordson.

Nachrichten zu Nordson Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nordson Corp.mehr Analysen

09.01.18 Nordson Mkt Perform Barrington Research
15.12.17 Nordson Hold Gabelli & Co
23.08.17 Nordson Buy Gabelli & Co
22.02.17 Nordson Outperform Barrington Research
16.12.16 Nordson Outperform Barrington Research

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

09:48
USD/JPY – Rally beendet?
09:43
Vontobel: derimail - 6% p.a. Coupon und verringertes Risiko: Dank 50% Sicherheitspuffer
08:35
SMI knackt die 9.000er-Marke
14.05.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Euro-Staaten verringern Defizite
30.04.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nordson Corp. 132.71 -0.62% Nordson Corp.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Jim Cramer: Die Spotify-Aktie wurde ohne Grund verprügelt
Wieso sich der Euro zum Franken kaum bewegt
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Verkauf
Meyer Burger schliesst zwei Verträge ab - Aktie gibt zwischenzeitliche Gewinne ab
Meyer Burger veräussert Geschäftsbereich Solarsysteme an Patrick Hofer-Noser
Darum notiert der Euro knapp über 1,19 Franken - unter 1,19 US-Dollar
Allzeithoch im Visier: Sika-Papiere auch zu Wochenbeginn gesucht
Polyphor schlägt sich wacker bei Börsendebut
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Bilanzen im Fokus: SMI kaum bewegt -- DAX moderat im Minus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Bilanzen im Fokus: SMI kaum bewegt -- DAX moderat im Minus
Am Dienstag zeigen sich Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt unentschlossen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB