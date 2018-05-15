Nordson Corporation Declares Third Quarter Dividend for Fiscal Year 2018

Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq:NDSN) today announced that its board of directors declared a third quarter 2018 cash dividend in the amount of $0.30 per common share, payable on June 12, 2018 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 29, 2018.

This amount equals the $0.30 per common share dividend paid in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018.

