25.03.2018 07:05:04

Nissan Aims To Sell 1 Mln Electrified Vehicles A Year By FY22

(RTTNews) - Nissan Motor Co. (NSANF.PK, NSANY.PK) unveiled plans to launch growing numbers of electrified vehicles, expand and evolve autonomous driving systems, and accelerate vehicle connectivity as part of its Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022 midterm plan. Nissan aims to sell 1 million electrified vehicles - either pure electric models or those with e-POWER powertrains - annually by fiscal year 2022.

As part of Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022, the company also intends to Develop eight new pure electric vehicles, building on the success of the new Nissan LEAF; Launch an electric car offensive in China under different brands; Introduce an electric "kei" mini-vehicle in Japan; Offer a global crossover electric vehicle, inspired by the Nissan IMx Concept; Electrify new INFINITI models from fiscal year 2021; Equip 20 models in 20 markets with autonomous driving technology; Reach 100% connectivity for all new Nissan, Infiniti and Datsun cars sold in key markets by the end of the plan.

Speaking at a media briefing alongside senior vice presidents Takao Asami and Ogi Redzic, who lead the respective autonomous driving and connectivity projects at the Alliance, Klein reaffirmed that the midterm plan aims to boost annualized revenue by 30% to 16.5 trillion yen by the end of fiscal year 2022. The company targets an 8% core operating profit margin and cumulative free cash flow of 2.5 trillion yen.

Nissan expects that electrified vehicles - including electric vehicles and e-POWER models - will make up 40% of the company's sales in Japan and Europe by 2022 and 50% by 2025. In the U.S., the expectation is about 20-30% by 2025, while in China it's 35-40%.

INFINITI will accelerate the electrification trend, with new models being either pure electric vehicles or utilizing e-POWER technology from fiscal year 2021. By 2025, INFINITI expects electrified vehicles to comprise 50% of its global sales.

As part of its strategy for autonomous driving systems, Nissan announced plans to deploy ProPILOT technology in 20 models in 20 markets by 2022. The company expects to sell 1 million ProPILOT-equipped vehicles a year by 2022.

Die Angst vor einer Eskalation des Handelskonflikts zwischen den USA und China zog den heimischen Markt auch am Freitag weiter nach unten.

