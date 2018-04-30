Nilörngruppen AB publishes the English version of the annual report

Nilörngruppen AB's English version of the annual report for 2017 has now been published and is available on the company's website, www.nilorn.se.

A printed Swedish version of the annual report can be ordered by e-mail to info@nilorn.se.

Borås 30 April 2018

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Claes af Wetterstedt

CEO

T: +46 33 700 88 30

M: +46 706 96 29 50

E: claes.af.wetterstedt@nilorn.com

This is information that Nilörngruppen AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 10,20 CET on 30/4 2018.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Nilörngruppen AB via Globenewswire

