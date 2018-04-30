Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
30.04.2018 10:20:29
Nilörngruppen AB publishes the English version of the annual report
Nilörngruppen AB's English version of the annual report for 2017 has now been published and is available on the company's website, www.nilorn.se.
A printed Swedish version of the annual report can be ordered by e-mail to info@nilorn.se.
Borås 30 April 2018
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:
Claes af Wetterstedt
CEO
T: +46 33 700 88 30
M: +46 706 96 29 50
E: claes.af.wetterstedt@nilorn.com
This is information that Nilörngruppen AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 10,20 CET on 30/4 2018.
Source: Nilörngruppen AB via Globenewswire
