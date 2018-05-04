<
04.05.2018 05:22:18

Nike CEO Reportedly Apologizes To Employees For Toxic Corporate Culture

(RTTNews) - Nike Inc.'s (NKE) Chief Executive Officer Mark Parker apologized to employees for allowing a corporate culture that excluded some staff and failed to take seriously complaints about workplace issues, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The rare all-staff meeting by the CEO at the sneaker giant's headquarters follows weeks of turmoil, including the departures of several senior executives and internal complaints of inappropriate behavior.

The Wall Street Journal in March was first to report that Nike was investigating allegations of inappropriate behavior after a group of women at the company had circulated a survey that reached Parker. Last month, the Journal reported on flaws in Nike's human-resources department and employees' complaints of a boys' club culture at the company.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nike Inc. 68.00 0.00% Nike Inc.

