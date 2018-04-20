Press release, Helsinki, 20 April 2018, at 12 noon

Nexstim Plc to present at BioTrinity 2018 in London

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company"), the targeted neuromodulation company developing and marketing pioneering navigated non-invasive brain stimulation systems for both therapeutic and diagnostic application, announces that Chairman & CEO Martin Jamieson will present at BioTrinity 2018 in London, which takes place from 23-25 April.

The presentation will provide an overview of the company and its strategy, focused on further regulatory approvals and commercialisation of its unique navigated TMS (transcranial magnetic stimulation) technology in large therapeutic indications with suboptimal treatment options, namely, stroke, depression and chronic pain, through its NBT® (Navigated Brain Therapy) system.

It will also cover Nexstim's pivotal supplemental US Phase III E-FIT study for use of its NBT® system in stroke rehabilitation, results of which are expected in mid-2018 and will allow Nexstim to file for FDA clearance for this indication in the US, the largest market of focus for the Company.

Presentation details are as follows:

Date: Tuesday 24 April 2018

Time: 14:55 - 15:05

Location: Plenary Hall Two, Novotel London West

BioTrinity is one of Europe's leading biopartnering and investment conferences and the largest of its type in the UK. The conference, in its 12th year, draws attendees from approximately 30 countries and includes close to 120 life sciences investors, as well as industry leaders from global pharma.

NEXSTIM PLC

Martin Jamieson, Chairman and CEO

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com or by contacting:

Nexstim +44 77 1516 3942

Martin Jamieson, Chairman and CEO martin.jamieson@nexstim.com

Citigate Dewe Rogerson +44 (0)207 2822949

David Dible/Shabnam Bashir/Isabelle Andrews david.dible@citigatedewerogerson.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a targeted neuromodulation company developing and marketing pioneering navigated non-invasive brain stimulation systems for both therapeutic (NBT® system) and diagnostic (NBS system) applications. Nexstim's NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked system based on navigated Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (nTMS) for the pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Based on the same technology platform, the Company has developed the Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) which is CE marked in Europe for the treatment of stroke, major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim has received clearance from the FDA for marketing and commercial distribution of its NBT® system for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) and looks forward to introducing the NBT® system for this important indication during Q2 2018.

The NBT® system is currently in a 60 patient, supplemental Phase III study, E-FIT trial, for its use in stroke rehabilitation. The trial is expected to complete in mid-2018, allowing Nexstim to file for FDA clearance. FDA clearance would allow Nexstim to start marketing and selling its NBT® system for stroke rehabilitation in the USA.

Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Finland and Nasdaq First North Sweden. For more information please visit www.nexstim.com.

