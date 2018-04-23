<
23.04.2018 16:00:35

Nexstim Plc appoints Sisu Partners as new Certified Adviser

Company announcement, Helsinki, 23 April 2018 at 5:00 PM

Nexstim Plc appoints Sisu Partners as new Certified Adviser
Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company"), the targeted neuromodulation company developing and marketing pioneering navigated non-invasive brain stimulation systems for both therapeutic and diagnostic application, announces that it has appointed Sisu Partners Oy as its new Certified Adviser for Nasdaq First North Finland and Nasdaq First North Sweden. Sisu will begin as Certified Adviser for Nexstim as of tomorrow and has taken over all responsibilities from former adviser UB Securities Oy.

NEXSTIM PLC
Martin Jamieson, Chairman and CEO

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com or by telephone: 

Nexstim                                                              +447715163942
Martin Jamieson, Chairman and CEO                                                martin.jamieson@nexstim.com
                                                                                                                                                      
Sisu Partners Oy (Certified Adviser)                   +358 (0)10 231 4560

Citigate Dewe Rogerson                                     +44 (0)207 2822949
David Dible/Isabelle Andrews/Shabnam Bashir                   david.dible@citigatedewerogerson.com

UB Securities Oy (Certified Adviser)                                                                   +358 (0)9 2538 0246

About Sisu Partners

Sisu Partners is an independent corporate finance advisory firm that provides advisory services in full range of transactions, including M&A, debt and equity financing and special situations for businesses, private investors, lenders, government agencies, private individuals and families.

About Nexstim Plc
Nexstim is a targeted neuromodulation company developing and marketing pioneering navigated non-invasive brain stimulation systems for both therapeutic (NBT® system) and diagnostic (NBS system) applications. Nexstim's NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked system based on navigated Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (nTMS) for the pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Based on the same technology platform, the Company has developed the Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) which is CE marked in Europe for the treatment of stroke, major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.
Nexstim has received clearance from the FDA for marketing and commercial distribution of its NBT® system for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) and looks forward to introducing the NBT® system for this important indication during Q2 2018.
The NBT® system is currently in a 60 patient, supplemental Phase III study, E-FIT trial, for its use in stroke rehabilitation. The trial is expected to complete in mid-2018, allowing Nexstim to file for FDA clearance. FDA clearance would allow Nexstim to start marketing and selling its NBT® system for stroke rehabilitation in the USA.
Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Finland and Nasdaq First North Sweden. For more information please visit www.nexstim.com



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Nexstim Oyj via Globenewswire

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nexstim PLC Reg S 2.22 2.68% Nexstim PLC Reg S

