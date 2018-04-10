Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana

Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE: NEM) (Newmont or the Company) continues to support the investigation of a tragic accident on 7 April in which six construction contractors lost their lives, and to offer its condolences and support to the families of the victims. The investigation is being led by the Inspectorate Division of Ghana’s Minerals Commission.

In response to the accident on Saturday, Newmont temporarily suspended production at both its Ahafo and Akyem mines in Ghana. Operations have restarted at both Ahafo and Akyem following extended safety discussions and risk assessments with employees.

The Ahafo Mill Expansion project, where the accident took place, and all surface civil construction work will remain suspended until Newmont and the authorities are satisfied that work can resume safely.

The Company will provide updates as new information becomes available.

Background

A tragic accident occurred at Newmont’s Ahafo Mill Expansion project in Ghana on 7 April 2018. A contractor construction crew of eight people was working inside a surface reclaim facility when the roof collapsed during the placement of concrete. Of these eight, two escaped with minor injuries. Emergency response teams were deployed immediately, but six fatalities were confirmed.

The victims’ families were notified, and the Company continues providing support and counseling services to the families, the employees of the contract construction company, as well as the entire workforce at Ahafo.

The Company immediately notified relevant authorities and local leaders and Newmont Ghana continues coordinating with the Inspectorate Division of the Minerals Commission to fully support their investigations into the accident.

