Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana

Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE: NEM) (Newmont or the Company) expressed deep sorrow over the loss of six colleagues in a tragic accident at the Ahafo Mill Expansion (AME) project in Ghana.

A contractor crew of eight people was working inside the reclaim tunnel of the Ahafo Mill Expansion project when the roof of the tunnel collapsed. Of these eight, two individuals escaped with minor injuries. Emergency response teams were immediately dispatched to scene of the accident but six people lost their lives in the roof collapse.

Newmont Ghana immediately notified authorities and is cooperating with the police in their investigation. Operations at Ahafo have been suspended, and the Ahafo Mill Expansion project will be suspended until Newmont is satisfied that work can recommence safely. Company representatives are notifying the families of the deceased, and providing them and co-workers with support and counseling.

"On behalf of the entire Newmont family I would like to express our deepest sorrow and extend our heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and co-workers of the victims,” said Gary Goldberg, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our priorities right now are to support the families of those who lost loved ones in this terrible accident, and to cooperate with authorities to investigate its causes.”

The Company will provide updates as new information becomes available.

