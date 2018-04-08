<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
08.04.2018 03:57:00

Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana

Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE: NEM) (Newmont or the Company) expressed deep sorrow over the loss of six colleagues in a tragic accident at the Ahafo Mill Expansion (AME) project in Ghana.

A contractor crew of eight people was working inside the reclaim tunnel of the Ahafo Mill Expansion project when the roof of the tunnel collapsed. Of these eight, two individuals escaped with minor injuries. Emergency response teams were immediately dispatched to scene of the accident but six people lost their lives in the roof collapse.

Newmont Ghana immediately notified authorities and is cooperating with the police in their investigation. Operations at Ahafo have been suspended, and the Ahafo Mill Expansion project will be suspended until Newmont is satisfied that work can recommence safely. Company representatives are notifying the families of the deceased, and providing them and co-workers with support and counseling.

"On behalf of the entire Newmont family I would like to express our deepest sorrow and extend our heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and co-workers of the victims,” said Gary Goldberg, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our priorities right now are to support the families of those who lost loved ones in this terrible accident, and to cooperate with authorities to investigate its causes.”

The Company will provide updates as new information becomes available.

(Anzeige)Passende Defender Vontis

Basiswert Valor Risikopuffer Maximale Rendite p.a.
Newmont Mining Corp. 38892779 30.99 % 7.16 %
Newmont Mining Corp. 38290673 36.99 % 5.03 %
Defender VONTI (SVSP-BEZEICHNUNG: BARRIER REVERSE CONVERTIBLE (1230)) zeichnen sich durch einen garantierten Coupon, eine Barriere sowie eine - allerdings nur bedingte -Rückzahlung zum Nennwert aus. Falls der Basiswert die Barriere berührt, entfällt der Rückzahlungsanspruch. Die angegebenen Renditen können durch Transaktionskosten geschmälert werden. Weitere Informationen und das Termsheet (Final Terms) mir den rechtlich verbindlichen Konditionen finden Sie hier.

Nachrichten zu Newmont Mining Corp. (NMC)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Newmont Mining Corp. (NMC)mehr Analysen

12.03.18 Newmont Mining Underperform RBC Capital Markets
16.01.18 Newmont Mining Hold Deutsche Bank AG
16.03.17 Newmont Mining Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
29.12.16 Newmont Mining Buy Standpoint Research
10.11.16 Newmont Mining Mkt Perform FBR & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

06.04.18
Vontobel: derimail - Bleiben Sie "In Style" - mit unserem BRC auf Hugo Boss, Kering und Adidas
06.04.18
Droht dem SMI heute neues Ungemach?
05.04.18
Entspannungssignale im Handelskonflikt und kräftiger Lagerabbau in den USA geben Ölpreisen Auftrieb
03.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.04.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Wachstum in Nahost und Afrika zieht an
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Newmont Mining Corp. (NMC) 36.60 4.57% Newmont Mining Corp. (NMC)

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wall-Street-Analyst: Der Bitcoin eignet sich vor allem als langfristige Anlage
Experte: Die Korrektur bei Tech-Werten geht noch lange weiter
UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: Roche - Chance auf einen kleinen Boden
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Credit Suisse und UBS zahlten 25 Mrd CHF für Altlasten aus der Finanzkrise
Eurokurs legt zu - Zum Franken praktisch unverändert
Neue US-Sanktionen gegen russiche Oligarchen und Firmen
Hot Stock der Wall Street: Cboe Global Markets Inc.
Spekulanten spielten angeblich 'Schlüsselrolle' bei Börsen-Crash
Darum rutscht der Euro zu Dollar und Franken ab

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen schwächer ins Wochenende
Am Schweizer Aktienmarkt kippte die Stimmung zum Wochenschluss nach der kräftigen Erholung vom Donnerstag zurück ins Negative.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB