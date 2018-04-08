|
08.04.2018 05:50:45
Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities At AME Project In Ghana
(RTTNews) - Newmont Mining Corp. (NEM) expressed deep sorrow over the loss of six colleagues in a tragic accident at the Ahafo Mill Expansion or AME project in Ghana.
A contractor crew of eight people was working inside the reclaim tunnel of the Ahafo Mill Expansion project when the roof of the tunnel collapsed. Of these eight, two individuals escaped with minor injuries. Emergency response teams were immediately dispatched to scene of the accident but six people lost their lives in the roof collapse.
Newmont Ghana immediately notified authorities and is cooperating with the police in their investigation. Operations at Ahafo have been suspended, and the Ahafo Mill Expansion project will be suspended until Newmont is satisfied that work can recommence safely. Company representatives are notifying the families of the deceased, and providing them and co-workers with support and counseling.
(Anzeige)Passende Defender Vontis
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Risikopuffer
|Maximale Rendite p.a.
|Newmont Mining Corp.
|38892779
|30.99 %
|7.16 %
|Newmont Mining Corp.
|38290673
|36.99 %
|5.03 %
Nachrichten zu Newmont Mining Corp. (NMC)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Newmont Mining Corp. (NMC)mehr Analysen
|12.03.18
|Newmont Mining Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.01.18
|Newmont Mining Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.03.17
|Newmont Mining Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.12.16
|Newmont Mining Buy
|Standpoint Research
|10.11.16
|Newmont Mining Mkt Perform
|FBR & Co.
|12.03.18
|Newmont Mining Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.01.18
|Newmont Mining Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.03.17
|Newmont Mining Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.12.16
|Newmont Mining Buy
|Standpoint Research
|10.11.16
|Newmont Mining Mkt Perform
|FBR & Co.
|29.12.16
|Newmont Mining Buy
|Standpoint Research
|17.10.16
|Newmont Mining overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.03.18
|Newmont Mining Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.01.18
|Newmont Mining Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.03.17
|Newmont Mining Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.11.16
|Newmont Mining Mkt Perform
|FBR & Co.
|20.07.16
|Newmont Mining Mkt Perform
|FBR Capital
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}