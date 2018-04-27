<
27.04.2018 20:03:00

Newmont Announces New Board Member

Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE: NEM) (Newmont or the Company) announced the election of René Médori, to the Board of Directors, by the stockholders at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on April 25, 2018.

Mr. Médori has significant financial and commercial expertise from capital intensive businesses, supplying products to the oil refining, steel and mining industries and experience in international finance in the UK, Europe and the US. Mr. Médori currently serves as senior independent director and audit committee chair of Petrofac Ltd., and on the boards of Cobham plc and Vinci. He formerly served as finance director at Anglo American plc and the BOC Group plc, and as a non-executive director at Anglo Platinum Limited, De Beers, SSE plc, and AngloGold Ashanti. He was awarded a doctorate in economics and degrees in finance and economics from the Université de Paris-Dauphine, France, and completed the Financial Management Programme at the Graduate School of Business, Stanford University.

"René’s deep experience in the global energy and mining industries will be a valuable asset to Newmont. We are honored to have him join our Board as a financial expert and member of our Audit Committee,” said Noreen Doyle, Chair of Newmont’s Board of Directors.

About Newmont

Newmont is a leading gold and copper producer. The Company’s operations are primarily in the United States, Australia, Ghana, Peru and Suriname. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and was named the mining industry leader by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index in 2015, 2016 and 2017. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by its leading technical, environmental, social and safety performance. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

Analysen zu Newmont Mining Corp. (NMC)mehr Analysen

12.03.18 Newmont Mining Underperform RBC Capital Markets
16.01.18 Newmont Mining Hold Deutsche Bank AG
16.03.17 Newmont Mining Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
29.12.16 Newmont Mining Buy Standpoint Research
10.11.16 Newmont Mining Mkt Perform FBR & Co.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Newmont Mining Corp. (NMC) 40.00 6.95% Newmont Mining Corp. (NMC)

