New face value of SP Group shares

At the annual general meeting held on 26 April 2018 in SP Group A/S, it was decided to change the face value of the company’s share from DKK 10.00 to DKK 2.00 per share.





The shares will be exchanged at a ratio of 5:1. As a result, each share of DKK 10.00 will be replaced by five new shares of DKK 2.00.





The company’s share capital remains unchanged.





The last trading day on Nasdaq with the existing face value is expected to be Friday, 4 May 2018.





The first trading day on Nasdaq with the new face value is expected to be Monday, 7 May 2018.





The new ID code for the SPG shares will be: DK0061027356.

