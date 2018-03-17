Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
17.03.2018 04:10:00

New York Rally for Macedonia

NEW YORK, March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York, The Pan Macedonian Association of USA and the Hellenic American Congress, are planning a Rally in New York City to express their opposition to any use of the word "Macedonia" in the negotiations currently under way between the governments of Greece and the FYROM.

WHAT:

New York Rally for Macedonia



WHEN:

Sunday, March 18, 2018


12 Noon



WHERE:

Dag Hammarskjold Plaza (United Nations Plaza)


47th Street between 1st and 2nd Avenue


New York City

Federal, State and local government representatives will be present at the Rally representing their constituents concerns about this matter. Organizers are working with a nationwide network of Greek American organizations, the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese and a broad coalition of American citizens and Phil Hellenes that support the historical preservation of Macedonia.

Massive demonstrations have already taken place in Thessaloniki and Athens, as well as demonstrations in numerous European, Canadian and Australian cities. This is the first demonstration happening in the United States.

For more information, please contact:

Dimitris Filippidis


646-398-3838


Df221956@gmail.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-york-rally-for-macedonia-300615591.html

SOURCE Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

16.03.18
Gold zwischen politischen Krisen und bevorstehender Fed-Sitzung – das müssen Anleger beachten!
16.03.18
Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
16.03.18
SMI kann Roche-Dividende kompensieren
12.03.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15.03.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Kräftige Erholung in Lateinamerika in Sicht
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Bachem-Aktien trotz Umsatz-, Gewinn- und Dividendenplus im Minus
Netflix-Chef verdient dank Barack Obama in einer Woche mehrere Millionen US-Dollar
SMI und DAX schliessen zum Wochenende fester
Siemens Healthineers startet mit Kursgewinnen an der Börse
Aktien Schweiz schliessen im Plus - Roche ex Dividende
Diese alten Handys sind wahre Sammlerstücke
Euro fällt unter die Marke von 1,17 CHF - Stabilisierung zum Dollar
Wall Street auf Erholungskurs: Dow geht grün ins Wochenende
Darum bleibt der Eurokurs unter Druck - US-Dollar legt auf breiter Front zu

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street auf Erholungskurs: Dow geht grün ins Wochenende
Der US-Aktienmarkt konnte am Freitag zulegen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB