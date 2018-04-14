New T.V. Show, "'The Morning Stretch' with Host Tony Herbert", Promises to Present Facts About How Government Policies are Affecting Everyday New Yorkers

NEW YORK, April 14, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New York City businessman and community activist, Tony Herbert, will make his debut as a talk show host on "The Morning Stretch" this Sunday, April 15, 2018 at 10am on http://www.TheMorningStretch.tv

Herbert and producers say that the show will delve into issues that impact everyday New Yorkers. Herbert will be joined by guests who are knowledgeable about these issues and are willing to provide answers to tough questions.

Topics include: People who are leaving the city because they believe government initiatives are making it unaffordable; Parents who are afraid to send their children to school because of crime in their neighborhood; New York City Housing Authority residents who are living without heat, hot water and working elevators and taxpayers who are angry with that the Mayor and City Council for using government surpluses to fund their initiatives rather than invest in needed services.

Sunday's show will feature guests Michelle Esquenazi, President of the New York State Bail Bond Association who will speak about the elimination of bail in New York City and Elias Husamudeen, President of the Correction Officers Benevolent Association who will discuss Mayor de Blasio's plan to close Rikers Island, sell the property to private developers and open new jails in all five boroughs.

Said Tony Herbert, "I have spent decades fighting for people who have lost faith in a government that seems Hell bent on driving regular New Yorkers out of our city. This is not a Democrat or Republican issue, it's an issue of arrogant government officials believing that they can steamroll the working class without suffering the consequences because they know people are too tired and are just giving up. 'The Morning Stretch' is a platform for real people to demand and receive the true and accurate answers to their questions. It is a vehicle to keep people informed with the goal of getting them to participate in their government. I am humbled to be able to play a role in this worthy mission."

Tony Herbert is a small businessman and community activist. He has testified before many boards and government committees. He took elected officials on tours of NYCHA buildings so they could see the conditions of public housing and he led a group of clergy through New York City streets dragging caskets behind them to call attention to gun violence in low income neighborhoods.

Herbert promises to use "The Morning Stretch" as a platform to ensure that all sides of important issues are presented and discussed.

"The Morning Stretch" is a weekly show that will air every Sunday at 10am on TheMorningStretch.tv . The show is taped before a live studio audience and viewers are being asked to submit suggestions for topics based on their everyday experiences as a New York City resident.

