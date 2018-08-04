04.08.2018 07:30:00

New Quebec Immigration Program 2018

HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Under the new regulations of Quebec immigration 2018, the province aims to invite thousands of skilled workers for permanent residency at a faster pace through its prominent PR program- the Quebec Skilled Worker Visa Program. This visa is for skilled professionals with experience and traits needed most but the Quebec employers to bring a right economic balance. Initially, this visa was processed in nearly 36 months. With the new Quebec Expression of Interest (Declaration of Interest system) in effect from August 2018, this visa can be obtained within 12 months.

Benefits of New Quebec Immigration System 2018

Decreased processing time- from 36 months to 12 months
Justified selection system for skilled workers
Open always- no specific intake periods to submit application

Process of Quebec Skilled Worker Visa Program

Initially, an Initial Evaluation will help to determine the eligibility and points. A single applicant need overall 50 points to qualify throughout the process. With spouse or a common law partner accompanying, the required score is 59 points.

Selection Factors: This group includes all the above 7 Employability factors along with two factors of accompanying children and financial self sufficiency. Single applicants are required to score 50 points while applicants with spouse need 59 points for selection factors.

 

SOURCE Kansas Overseas Careers

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

03.08.18
Gold nur noch knapp über 1.200 USD – das müssen Anleger jetzt wissen!
03.08.18
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
03.08.18
SMI schlägt sich wacker
30.07.18
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u. a. mit 11.15% Coupon p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Dropbox Inc
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.08.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Chinas Wirtschaft wächst kräftig
29.05.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint / June 2018
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swiss Re mit mehr Prämien und weniger Gewinn im ersten Halbjahr - Aktie verliert
Facebook-CEO Zuckerberg rettet trotz Crash sein Vermögen
KW 31: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Fitch senkt Ausblick für Nestlé auf negativ
Dufry im Halbjahr mit Umsatzplus, aber mit Verlust - Aktie unter Druck
Darum fällt der Euro auf den tiefsten Stand seit Ende Juni
Vontobel: Facebook: langfristige Korrektur oder attraktive Einstiegschance?
Tesla schreibt weiter rote Zahlen - Musks Versprechen lässt Aktie abheben
Blue Chips mit dabei: Die wertvollsten Schweizer Marken 2018
SMI geht verhalten ins Wochenende -- DAX fester

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street nach Arbeitsmarktdaten mit leichten Gewinnen
Am New Yorker Aktienmarkt gab es zum Wochenausklang keine sonderlich starken Bewegungen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB