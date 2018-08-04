New Quebec Immigration Program 2018

HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Under the new regulations of Quebec immigration 2018, the province aims to invite thousands of skilled workers for permanent residency at a faster pace through its prominent PR program- the Quebec Skilled Worker Visa Program. This visa is for skilled professionals with experience and traits needed most but the Quebec employers to bring a right economic balance. Initially, this visa was processed in nearly 36 months. With the new Quebec Expression of Interest (Declaration of Interest system) in effect from August 2018, this visa can be obtained within 12 months.

Benefits of New Quebec Immigration System 2018

Decreased processing time- from 36 months to 12 months

Justified selection system for skilled workers

Open always- no specific intake periods to submit application

Process of Quebec Skilled Worker Visa Program

Initially, an Initial Evaluation will help to determine the eligibility and points. A single applicant need overall 50 points to qualify throughout the process. With spouse or a common law partner accompanying, the required score is 59 points.

Selection Factors: This group includes all the above 7 Employability factors along with two factors of accompanying children and financial self sufficiency. Single applicants are required to score 50 points while applicants with spouse need 59 points for selection factors.

