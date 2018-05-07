NetEase Cloud Music and Big Hit Entertainment team up to launch BTS' song catalog

HANGZHOU, China, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase Cloud Music, China's leading music platform, entered into a partnership agreement with South Korea-based Big Hit Entertainment, whereby the Chinese platform will launch BTS' repertoire of songs on the platform.

Big Hit Entertainment, a South Korea-based entertainment company focused on music, represents and manages BTS, the company's leading all-male group, which debuted in 2013. BTS is comprised of seven male vocalists: RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook. BTS, the abbreviation for Bangtan Sonyeondan, also stands for Bulletproof Boys and Beyond The Scene. Since the group's first appearance, they have received several major awards at music festivals held in South Korea as well as some international events. In 2017, they were named Top Social Artist by Billboard Music Awards, garnering the group worldwide attention. This February, they were again listed as an award candidate, competing with international superstars.

Recently, NetEase Cloud Music launched BTS' widely popular catalog of songs on its platform, including MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix) (Feat. Desiigner), DNA, Spring Day, Not Today, Blood Sweat & Tears, Fire, Dope and I need U.

In addition to music copyright, NetEase Cloud Music will cooperate with Big Hit Entertainment on artist and music promotion, marking the start of a close collaboration that will cover all aspects of the music business. The two parties look forward to jointly driving the popularity of music artists and their works via multiple channels, while offering higher quality music services to wider audiences.

NetEase Cloud Music, launched in April 2013, focuses on helping users better find and share music via the availability of various features, including personalized recommendation, music reviews, playlists and access to a music community. Over the past five years, the platform has experienced more rapid growth than its peers, and has become the most popular music platform in China with more than 400 million users. The platform, with a rich library of Korean music, has witnessed remarkable consumption of its Korean catalog. Previously, the popular Korean drama Strong Woman Do Bong-soon OST sold 550,000 songs on the platform. The platform licensed the music copyrights of South Korea-based S.M. Entertainment this March. With the addition of the song portfolios of several mainstream Korean singers and groups, including BoA, TVXQ!, Super Junior, Girls' Generation, SHINee and f(x), NetEase Cloud Music has become the gathering place for China's South Korean music fans, with several songs rapidly surpassing the 999+ comments milestone, the number at which the platform stops counting.

With the extraordinary product experience and proven management abilities for copyright, NetEase Cloud Music is seen as a worthwhile partner by both its domestic and overseas partners. Over the past year, the platform has inked cooperation agreements with several music and entertainment firms, including avex, Shanghai Henian Information Technology, Miman Culture Media, Kobalt Music, Forward Music, EE-Media, Sony Music Entertainment and B2 Music, and partnered with Taiwan's largest digital music platform KKBOX to create the world's largest Chinese-language music promotion platform. Big Hit Entertainment chose to partner with NetEase Cloud Music, as they share the same music values, market judgment and managerial philosophy. The choice also demonstrated Big Hit Entertainment's recognition of NetEase Cloud Music's strength.

SOURCE NetEase Cloud Music