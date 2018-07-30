30.07.2018 22:30:00

Naval Medical Logistics Command Awards Leidos Contract to Study Health Impact of Undersea Operations on Submariners

RESTON, Va., July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, was awarded a follow-on contract by the Naval Medical Logistics Command to support biomedical research and development at its Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory (NSMRL). The indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract has a five-year period of performance with a total contract value of approximately $28 million. Work will be performed in Groton, Conn. 

NSMRL provides innovative human-centric research solutions to sustain superiority in the undersea domain. Leidos will support this mission by conducting research studies and analyses, developing guidelines, and supporting new initiatives. The investigations will focus on submariner wellness, submariner psychological factors, shipboard and diving force health protection, human factors, and undersea warfighter health and performance.

"Leidos employs a multi-disciplinary approach to R&D that has enabled us to uncover meaningful and actionable information to support the customer's mission," said Leidos Health Group President, Jon Scholl. "Our focus is to provide insight that aids in decision-making, identifies potential health threats, and optimizes safety within these challenging operational environments."  

About Leidos 
Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 31,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.17 billion for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2017. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.  

Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 29, 2017, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

 

