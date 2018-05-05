Nautical Boat Clubs Launches Westlake/Lake Austin, TX Location

AUSTIN, Texas, May 5, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nautical Boat Clubs® proudly announces the grand opening of Nautical Boat Club - Westlake – the company's fourteenth national franchise, and a fifth location for Austin members.

"We're thrilled to be launching Nautical Boat Club - Westlake, right in the heart of Austin," effuses Tom Gardiner, a longtime franchisee who took ownership of Nautical Boat Clubs® in 2012. "Now Austinites can enjoy the benefits of membership with us wherever they are – our locations at Volente or Lakeway on Lake Travis, our private locations at Austin Country Club or Westwood Country Club, or our new public location at Westlake on Lake Austin."

Founded more than two decades ago, Nautical Boat Clubs® was a pioneer in the boat-club business. The company's Boating Country Clubs® are a simple alternative to buying a boat: for about one-third of the cost of purchasing a single boat, members get unlimited use of a selection of brand-new boats and the convenience of valet boating service. Monthly dues cover all expenses except for gas.

"For our members, a day out on the water is as easy as 1-2-3," Gardiner affirms. "You make a reservation for the boat you want; you arrive at the marina at your reserved time – the boat you've chosen will be clean, fueled and loaded with whatever water toys you request; and you just hop in, turn the key and go! Once you're done, you gas up, return your boat and head home – with your day well-spent and some lifelong memories, too."

All Boating Country Club® members receive unlimited boat use, guaranteed reservations with an availability rate over 97%, complimentary use of water toys, premium dockside valet service, and reciprocal guest privileges at all Nautical Boat Clubs® nationwide.

Nautical Boat Club - Westlake will be located at the Lake Austin Marina, the lake's only full-service marina, providing 168 boat slips, fuel and a fully stocked ship store. Certified by ValvTect, Lake Austin Marina is also the lake's only Certified Clean Texas Marina, demonstrating its commitment to environmental responsibility, clean activities, and best management practices.

"The marina's central location and awesome amenities, combined with our unparalleled benefits, means Nautical Boat Club memberships will be in high demand," predicts Gardiner. "The wait for a boat slip at the Lake Austin Marina is extremely long, so we'll have a limited number of memberships available at this location. We urge folks to join quickly in order to secure their spot and start loving life out on the lake!"

As further incentive, Nautical Boat Club - Westlake is offering a special bonus for those who act promptly: The first 40 members at the new location will receive Charter Memberships – and will never have to pay an annual renewal or rejoin fee.

"Now is the time to join Nautical Boat Club - Westlake," Gardiner concludes. "We invite Austinites to call and come for a tour today – the boats are new, the lake is beautiful, and getting out on the water is easier, more affordable, and more fun than ever!"

For more information about Nautical Boat Club - Westlake, please visit http://NauticalBoatClub.com/austin-texas-lake-austin-westlake/.

For more information about Nautical Boat Clubs®, please visit http://www.NauticalBoatClub.com.

SOURCE Nautical Boat Clubs