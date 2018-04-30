Heiko Thieme und Hans A. Bernecker live in Zürich! Treffen Sie die Finanzexperten kostenfrei beim ersten Börsentag Zürich - 17. Mai World Trade Center
Natuzzi Filed with SEC Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) (the "Company”) announced today that it filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission its annual report on Form 20-F (the "Form 20-F”) for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2017. The Form 20-F is available on the Company’s website www.natuzzi.com in the Investor Relations page under the "SEC Filings” section (http://www.natuzzigroup.com/en-EN/ir/investors.html).

The Company’s shareholders can request a hard copy of the Form 20-F, which includes the audited financial statements, free of charge by contacting the Company at investor_relations@natuzzi.com.

About Natuzzi S.p.A.

Founded in 1959 by Pasquale Natuzzi, Natuzzi S.p.A. is Italy’s largest furniture house and one of the most important global player in the furniture industry with an extensive manufacturing footprint and a global retail network. Natuzzi is the Italian lifestyle best-known brand in the furnishings sector worldwide (Brand Awareness Monitoring Report - Ipsos 2016) and has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 13 May 1993. Always committed to social responsibility and environmental sustainability, Natuzzi S.p.A. is ISO 9001 and 14001 certified (Quality and Environment), OHSAS 18001 certified (Safety on the Workplace) and FSC® certified (Forest Stewardship Council).

