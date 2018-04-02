Nationally Renowned Cardiologist, Kimberly Parks, MD, Establishes Groundbreaking Concierge Practice: Synergy Private Health

NEWTON, Mass., April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, LLC ("CCPHP"), in collaboration with Newton-Wellesley Hospital, and renowned cardiologist, Dr. Kimberly Parks, is pleased to announce the formation of Synergy Private Health– a pioneering approach to primary and cardiac care.

Synergy Private Health is an exciting, innovative and comprehensive membership-based practice, which has been developed by Newton-Wellesley Hospital, Dr. Kimberly Parks and Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, LLC. This state-of-the-art, personalized practice will be led by Dr. Parks. Dr. Parks will provide not only cardiology services, but comprehensive primary care and highly personalized lifestyle medicine.

"Traditionally, doctors treat disease. I have spent most of my career working with transplant patients and other physicians, collaboratively ensuring my patients get all of the time and attention they need prior to and post-operation. I spend lots of time getting to know the patient through-and-through, working hard to make these very sick people well," said Dr. Parks. "This is the type of care we need to be providing everyone: tailoring preventative treatment plans to people that are well to help them lead long, thriving lives. This idea is truly the impetus for establishing a lifestyle and wellness-focused cardiology and primary care practice, Synergy Private Health. By bringing together my love for cardiology and my commitment to providing holistic care, we can now use our resources to prevent illness, rather than only treating it."

Synergy Private Health members will have the option of concierge-level service and priority scheduling with selected, leading specialists in the Newton-Wellesley Hospital community. The focus of this groundbreaking practice will be uncompromising individualized care and an exceptional focus on prevention, lifestyle modification and culinary medicine.

"People living throughout our communities are looking for different types of care and it is our responsibility to meet those expectations," said Dr. Michael R. Jaff, President of Newton-Wellesley Hospital. "This membership-based model provides a highly-personalized primary care experience with the addition of many exclusive health and wellness features that some consumers are looking for."

By collaborating with CCPHP, and Newton-Wellesley Hospital, Dr. Kimberly Parks will be able to provide outstanding, personalized care through a flexible membership model that will allow members of Synergy Private Health: same-day and next-day appointments, extended office visits, enhanced connectivity to over 50,000 Castle Connolly Top Doctors® in the US and more than 7,000 international Top Doctors, access to the innovative and personalized SENS Solution® Wellness program, greater hospital care navigation and much more.

"The leadership at CCPHP is extremely excited about the launch of Synergy Private Health," said Dean McElwain, President and COO of CCPHP. "Our extremely innovative collaboration with Newton-Wellesley Hospital, and world-class cardiologist, Dr. Kimberly Parks, promises to be a best-in-class opportunity to demonstrate the power and effectiveness of empowered and personalized care."

To learn more about Synergy Private Health and the benefits of membership, visit www.synergyprivatehealth.com or call (617) 830-2290.

The Facility

The state-of-the art facility will enhance the unique care experience that patients will be able to experience at Synergy Private Health. Supporting a more integrative approach to healthcare, the facility will include:

A Meditation and Stress Management room

A Member Experience room for Member events

A Teaching Kitchen for nutrition and cooking education events

A Stress Testing and Ultrasound room

Services will be provided at 300 Boylston St, Newton, MA 02459.

Additional Facts

About Dr. Parks

Dr. Parks is a Harvard trained cardiologist with a passion for restoring health and teaching wellness. She graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Bioscience, where she served as Vice President of her class. She completed a rotating internship year followed by internal medicine residency and cardiology fellowship at Cooper University Hospital/ Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and served as chief fellow. She went on to do additional training in Advanced Heart Failure and Cardiac Transplantation at Massachusetts General Hospital where she became faculty and Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School.

Dr. Parks is an accomplished clinician, clinical investigator and educator. She has developed a strong local, regional and national reputation. At Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) she developed the first heart failure device monitoring program, which is an innovative model of care designed to improve outcomes in patients with heart failure. She has influenced practice models nationally through her work in building multidisciplinary practice models and previously served as the Associate Director of the Resynchronization and Advanced Cardiac Therapeutics Program at MGH. She has shifted her career focus and has received additional training in lifestyle medicine and culinary medicine. What she values most, is the time she spends getting to know patients and their families, and the ability to provide high level, personalized care.

About Newton-Wellesley Hospital

Newton-Wellesley Hospital provides a wide range of services, including medical, surgical, obstetrics and gynecology, cardiovascular, emergency, orthopedic, neonatal, pediatric, hematology/oncology, and psychiatric care. Newton-Wellesley has been serving its community for over a century. The medical staff of the Hospital includes nearly 1,000 physicians practicing a full range of specialties. NWH is a major teaching hospital for Tufts University School of Medicine and has established post-graduate training programs for Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women's Hospital residents, teaching hospitals of Harvard Medical School.

About Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, LLC

CCPHP is a leading membership-based (concierge) practice conversion and support company that collaborates with physicians and works with members to create an enhanced healthcare experience. CCPHP works to empower and protect the physician-patient relationship through a concierge medicine model, helping physicians practice the way they intended, and patients to receive the care they deserve.

Contact: Emily Golloub, 212-367-1950 ext. 1151, egolloub@ccphp.net

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nationally-renowned-cardiologist-kimberly-parks-md-establishes-groundbreaking-concierge-practice-synergy-private-health-300622726.html

SOURCE Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, LLC