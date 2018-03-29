<
29.03.2018 21:56:38

Nasdaq Welcomes iQIYI, Inc. (Nasdaq: IQ) to The Nasdaq Stock Market

NEW YORK, March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQIYI, Inc. (Nasdaq:IQ), the market-leading Chinese online entertainment service and video platform, rang the opening bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square today in celebration of its initial public offering (IPO) on The Nasdaq Stock Market.

With more than 126 million average mobile daily users (DAU) at the end of 2017, iQIYI is one of the largest internet companies in China and the largest internet video streaming service in the country in terms of user time spent. iQIYI is known for combining creative talent with innovative technology to create blockbuster entertainment and offers original programming in addition to a wide selection of professionally produced and partner-generated content. In addition, iQIYI has a robust social media platform, iQIYI Paopao, which had approximately 45.8 million average mobile DAU for the three months ended December 31, 2017.

"Today's listing on Nasdaq marks an important milestone on our journey to redefine online entertainment in China," said Yu Gong, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of iQIYI. "We look forward to building a technology-based entertainment company that brings fun and joy to Chinese people and their families around the world."

"iQIYI is at the forefront of the entertainment industry in China because of its focus on unique content and many technology-enabled features," said Adena Friedman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Nasdaq. "We welcome iQIYI to our Nasdaq family as they join other global technology leaders, and we look forward to supporting iQIYI as they pave the way for the next-generation of market innovators."

The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment strategy. Information about the company is provided by the company or comes from the company's public filings and is not independently verified by Nasdaq. Neither Nasdaq nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Statements regarding Nasdaq-listed companies are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $13 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/851c7f69-151f-4ce6-a145-a9564a1b4411

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b811e69-c4b2-4f37-873c-b0a9e0b331cb

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/544195c8-89d1-4823-b180-fe60b5de65fd

 

Media Relations Contact:

 

- NDAQG -

 


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Nasdaq via Globenewswire

