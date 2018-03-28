<
28.03.2018 21:37:25

Nasdaq Welcomes Bilibili Inc. (Nasdaq: BILI) to The Nasdaq Stock Market

NEW YORK, March 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bilibili Inc. (Nasdaq:BILI), the leading online entertainment platform serving young generations in China, rang the opening bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square today. The event celebrated the company's initial public offering (IPO) on The Nasdaq Stock Market.

Established in 2009 and inspired by anime, comics and games, Bilibili has grown into a full-spectrum online entertainment community covering a wide array of genres and formats, including online videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. In the fourth quarter of 2017, the Company had 72 million average monthly active users, more than 80 percent of whom were born between 1990 and 2009, known as Generation Z. By capturing this core audience, Bilibili aims to establish its market leadership in China's burgeoning online entertainment industry.

"We are excited to become a publicly listed company at Nasdaq, joining a list of the world's greatest internet and technology companies. We'd like to express our appreciation to our valued users and content creators for their years of support in our community. Building on our iconic brand, diverse community culture and growing supply of creative content, we look forward to strengthening our leadership position while driving our growth to the next level," said Rui Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bilibili.

"Bilibili strives to enrich the online entertainment experience for their communities and has since grown to become the destination for young generations in China for their diverse entertainment needs. We are excited to welcome Bilibili to join our family of innovative media companies and look forward to supporting their continued success," said Bob McCooey, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Capital Markets, Listing Services and Chairman for Asia Pacific. 

The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment strategy. Information about the company is provided by the company or comes from the company's public filings and is not independently verified by Nasdaq. Neither Nasdaq nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Statements regarding Nasdaq-listed companies are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $13 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c272dab5-325a-4f63-8c51-74b1e99ab921

Media Relations Contact:  

 

- NDAQG -



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Nasdaq via Globenewswire

