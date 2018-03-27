NTUB tops two rankings in 1111.com.tw's Employers' Favorite Graduates Survey

TAIPEI, Taiwan, March 27, 2018/PRNewswire/ -- National Taipei University of Business(NTUB) is pleased to announce that it took the top spot in two rankings, the ranking for finance as well as the ranking for management, in the recently-published 2018 Employers' Favorite Graduates Survey. The rankings fully demonstrate that the methodology employed by the university to educate its students and produce talented individuals meets industry expectations. NTUB has become known in Chinese as the "cradle of talent for the finance, business and management sectors".

In a move to improve the opportunities for internships and employment, NTUB has built the "NTUB Career Guidance Electronic Platform", organized the "NTUB Linking Career Volunteer Team", and hosted the "Online Job Fair". In 2016 and 2017, NTUB received the Taipei City Government's Bluebird Spread Wings Award for two consecutive years, becoming the only college in the city to receive the coveted award.

In response to the rapid expansion of the e-commerce sector, NTUB signed an industry-university cooperation memorandum with the Taiwan-based Chinese Non-Store Retailer Association and 24 locally-based industry players, including United Daily News, ViVaTV, Taishin International Bank, Taiwan Rakuten Ichiba, AAE Global Express, Eastern Home Shopping & Leisure, SYSTEX Corporation, O'Pay Electronic Payment and Test Rite Retail.

NTUB president Ruay-Shiung Chang said non-store retailers in the e-commerce industry chain will become a trend in the future. The fact that the world's richest man currently is the founder of Amazon, the world's leading e-commerce company, is a good indicator that the development of e-commerce cannot be underestimated. For this reason, the industry-university cooperation is expected to facilitate the molding of college students into innovators, once they acquire expertise in business and management.

Encouraging foreign students to attend schools in Taiwan has been one of the island's key education policies. NTUB has actively participated in education exhibitions overseas, and rolled out special classes for foreign students. In addition, the New Southbound Policy put in place by the Taiwan government has deepened trade and investment exchanges between Taiwan and Southeast Asian countries. As a result, NTUB started special classes in some Southeast Asian countries, in a move to engage in more opportunities for cooperation on higher education, with the aim of exporting the university's quality technical and vocational education programs and promoting academic exchanges.

NTUB has also entered into partnerships globally and now has in place educational exchanges with sister universities in 15 countries. The school encourages local students to study abroad as a method for increasing their competitiveness in the global job market, while actively promoting overseas internships. NTUB extends a special invitation to students from Thailand who would like to pursue their studies at the university. The university is ready and waiting to train each student to be the best that they can be, and to become one that is competitive in the international arena.

