NPXSXEM and XEM are the first Mosaic tokens listed by Hotbit

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotbit has successfully integrated Mosaic tokens into its exchange platform and the first two tokens to be listed are XEM, NEM native coin and NPXSXEM, Pundi X Mosaic token.

Mosaic tokens are built upon the NEM blockchain and made to bring utility to new blockchain projects, platforms or software. They are designed for projects that require an NEM blockchain and tokens that have a real life application to a project.



Hotbit is one of the world's leading flexible and secure digital asset platforms and has recently made a commitment to progressively add support for all kinds of blockchains on its platform.



Apart from XEM, the native token for NEM's blockchain platform, the first Mosaic token to be listed by Hotbit is NPXSXEM, the token that powers the NEM XPOS.

NPXSXEM has acquired by NEM contributors in the pre-sale in late 2017 and US 17 million dollars private placement to fund the NEM XPOS project. Pundi X has committed to NEM Foundation a total of 20,000 units of Pundi X's point of sale technology to create the NEM XPOS, which will run exclusively on the NEM blockchain.



The device will help deliver faster transactions in retail stores and make use of the high capacity of NEM's blockchain; its ability to provide greater speed to make it particularly well suited to use in busy retail environments.



The creation of the NEM XPOS will also bring greater utility to holders of Mosaic tokens, including the first to be listed on the device, such as XAR, XPX, XEM, and, of course, NPXSXEM.



Not only can NPXSXEM be used to purchase goods and services at thousands of retail stores around the world, but the token will be used to power the device in a similar way to NPXS and the Pundi XPOS, creating an ongoing use case.



The utility of NPXSXEM will further increase on the new Mosaic-enabled Hotbit exchange.



Deposits start from 15:00 SGT (GMT +8) on August 2. Trading opens at 15:00 SGT (GMT +8) on August 3. The pairings are NPXSXEM / BTC and NPXSXEM / ETH.

About Hotbit

Hotbit is one of the professional digital asset exchange platforms that provide trading services among major digital currencies like Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum and more for users from all over the world. Hotbit has adopted advanced technologies such as GSLB, distributed server clusters, distributed storage, and a high-speed memory-based trading engine all backed up in multiple machines, cold storage locations, and hot wallets with offline private keys.

Find out more or register at www.hotbit.io.

About Pundi X

Pundi X (Currency: NPXS), a multi-cryptocurrency point-of-sale ("POS") solution provider, empowers blockchain developers, exchange platforms, crypto traders and token holders to buy, sell, and spend cryptocurrency at any physical store in the world. The company's solution also enables the retail store owners to accept digital currencies so that they can do 'cryptocurrency to fiat' or 'crypto to crypto' transactions for the mainstream consumers.

The company is aiming to roll out more than 100,000 blockchain-based POS devices worldwide in a major challenge to the status quo of the US$ 2.2-trillion global retail payments market.

Headquartered in Jakarta, Pundi X has offices in London, São Paulo, Shenzhen, Singapore, Seoul, and Tokyo. For more information, please visit https://pundix.com/.

