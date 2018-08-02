<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
02.08.2018 22:15:00

NOW Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results for the third quarter of 2018 on Thursday, November 1, 2018 at 8:00 am (US Central Time). Financial results for the third quarter ending on September 30, 2018 are expected to be released that morning before the market opens.

The call will be broadcast through the Investor Relations link on NOW Inc.’s web site at ir.distributionnow.com on a listen-only basis. Listeners should log in prior to the start of the call to register for the webcast. A replay of the call will be available online for thirty days following the conference. Participants may also join the conference call by dialing 1-800-446-1671 within North America or 1-847-413-3362 outside of North America five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask for the "NOW Inc. Earnings Conference Call” or the "DistributionNOW Earnings Conference Call.”

NOW Inc. is one of the largest distributors to energy and industrial markets on a worldwide basis, with a legacy of over 150 years. NOW Inc. operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. Through its network of approximately 270 locations and 4,500 employees worldwide, NOW Inc. offers a comprehensive line of products and solutions for the upstream, midstream and downstream energy and industrial sectors. Our locations provide products and solutions to exploration and production companies, energy transportation companies, refineries, chemical companies, utilities, manufacturers and engineering and construction companies.

Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen

03.05.18 NOW Market Perform Cowen and Company, LLC
15.02.18 NOW Buy Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
15.02.18 NOW Market Perform Cowen and Company, LLC
16.01.18 NOW Buy Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
02.11.17 NOW Market Perform Cowen and Company, LLC

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

13:32
Vontobel: Apple schlägt alle Rekorde
09:37
Tesla haussiert nachbörslich
08:31
SMI vor Konsolidierung?
30.07.18
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u. a. mit 11.15% Coupon p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Dropbox Inc
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Chinas Wirtschaft wächst kräftig
29.05.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint / June 2018
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NOW Inc When Issued 16.83 14.41% NOW Inc When Issued

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla schreibt weiter rote Zahlen - Musks Versprechen lässt Aktie abheben
Juli 2018: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Wie die Zukunft von Tesla laut Experten aussieht - und was Apple damit zu tun hat
VAT-Aktie im Minus: VAT meldet Auftragseinbruch im zweiten Quartal
Novartis plant Arzneimittelvorräte für ungeordneten Brexit
Feintool erhält grünes Licht für Kauf von Stanz- und LaserTechnik Jessen
Apple steigert Umsatz und Gewinn - Aktie auf Rekordniveau
Cardano kann laut Mitgründer bald eine Billion US-Dollar Marktkapitalisierung knacken
Dialog Semiconductor beendet Übernahmegespräche mit Synaptics - Aktie im Aufwind
Vontobel: Facebook: langfristige Korrektur oder attraktive Einstiegschance?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street geht uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- Zolldrohungen belasten
Anzeichen einer weiteren Eskalation des Handelskonflikts zwischen den USA und China vermiesten den Anlegern an der Wall Street am Donnerstag die Stimmung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB