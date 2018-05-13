NJ Top Dentists Recognize David Jin, DDS as Top Dentist for Four Consecutive Years

SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., May 13, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NJ Top Dentists have reviewed and approved Dr. David Jin of A Beautiful Smile Dentistry for the fourth consecutive year. Dr. Jin, a former Navy Dentist, served four different tours for a total of eight years. He started his career initially as an Oral Surgeon, but when he realized his true passion was in Cosmetic and Restorative Dentistry, he decided to become a General Practitioner.

At Dr. Jin's practice, A Beautiful Smile Dentistry, he is a pioneer in technology. Currently his office is undergoing a $1 million renovation to bring to his patients the best and the latest in Dentistry. Upon completion of this renovation, his office will be the first and only office where dental implants can be completely digitized, from 3D ConeBeam CT scans, to digital treatment planning, digital surgical guides, digital implant placement, and digital final restoration.

What do all these digital treatments mean for you? Precision and accuracy of implant placement, and ultimately the result of perfection every time.

Furthermore, Dr. Jin will also have a training center in his newly renovated office, where he is able to perform live surgery and treatment demonstrations to his fellow doctors.

When you first visit Dr. Jin, he always personally welcomes you to his extended family. Dr. Jin has said "These are not patients; they are my friends and extended family."

His action speaks louder than words. When his patients are in trouble, he has had made numerous hospital and rehab center bedside calls. If you are his patient, Dr. Jin will bring his expertise to you, no matter your location.

"Your overall well-being begins and ends with your oral health. So to maintain your optimal health, you need to begin with maintaining optimal oral health. Let us help you to help yourself." - Dr. Jin

