NICE to Host Global Thought Leadership Webinar Series Discussing Top of Mind Topics Featuring Leading Industry Analysts

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced the next step of its 'Customer Experience Done Right' webinar series, with online events discussing the key practices and components required to deliver the perfect customer experience throughout the customer journey. To register for the webinars or view the full lineup of speakers and agenda, please click here.

Focusing on analytics, automation, workforce management and compliance, the upcoming global webinars will include noted speakers from renowned research firms including Forrester Research, McGee Smith Analytics, Deloitte and DMG Consulting LLC as follows:

April 12, 2018: "GDPR: Ask the Expert!” presented by Adam Snukal, International Lawyer and GDPR expert

May 2, 2018: Geronimo Perez, Lead Voice Engineer, Progressive Insurance will talk about " PCI DSS 3.2, Are You Ready?"

May 3, 2018: Forrester Research’s Principal Analyst, Maxie Schmidt-Subramanian will discuss "How to Make Analytics Part of Your Nature"

May 8, 2018: Adam Toporek, Customer Experience Expert and President, CTS Service Solutions will share "How to Create Hassle-Free Experiences and Pave the Way for Positive Customer Emotions”

June 7, 2018: "Are You Ready for Gen Z? Designing Customer Care for and by Digital Natives” presented by Sheila McGee Smith, President of McGee Smith Analytics

June 14, 2018: Lynn Levy Dikstein, Senior Consultant, Robotic and Cognitive Automation, Practice Development Lead, Deloitte Israel will discuss "The Future of Work – A Cognitive Toolkit to Advance Your Process Automations"

June 21, 2018: "Making Quality Assurance and Workforce Management Easy in the Cloud " presented by Donna Fluss, President, DMG Consulting LLC

Eran Liron, Executive Vice President, Marketing and Corporate Development, NICE:

"Customer experience is a topic of paramount importance to our customers. These webinars will highlight the building blocks, such as automation, analytics, compliance and workforce engagement strategies, necessary to ensure positive experiences from the beginning to the end of every interaction. With regulatory compliance also impacting user experiences, not to mention our customers' bottom line results, this quarter's webinar lineup includes online events that provide a clear understanding of best practices on the path to rapid compliance."

