NICE Reports 10% Revenue Growth for the First Quarter 2018 Along with 32% Growth in Cloud Revenue

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018.

First Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights

GAAP Non-GAAP Revenue of $335 million, growth of 10% year-over-year Revenue of $341 million, growth of 11% year-over-year Cloud revenue of $104 million, growth of 32% year-over-year Cloud revenue of $106 million, growth of 33% year-over-year Gross margin of 64.7% compared to 62.1% last year Gross margin of 70.6% compared to 69.9% last year Operating income of $34 million compared to $28 million last year, 22% growth year-over-year Operating income of $84 million compared to $74 million last year, 14% growth year-over-year Operating margin of 10.2% compared to 9.1% last year Operating margin of 24.6% compared to 23.9% last year Diluted EPS of $0.37 versus $0.28 last year, 32% growth Diluted EPS of $1.03 versus $0.89 last year, 16% growth Operating cash flow reached $137 million

The GAAP column of the table contains the financial highlights of the first quarter 2018 under ASC 606 with the comparison period under ASC 605.

The non-GAAP column of the table contains the financial highlights of the first quarter 2018 under ASC 605 with the comparison period under ASC 605.

"We are pleased with the strong start to the year as evidenced by the double-digit growth in total revenue, along with a 32% increase in cloud revenue,” said Barak Eilam, CEO of NICE. "Moreover, we continue to capture high quality cloud revenue as demonstrated by the continued increase in our cloud profitability.”

Mr. Eilam continued, "Our strong performance in the cloud is being driven by CXone. What was once a vision for CXone has become a reality with an increasing number of customers in all market segments adopting our cloud platform. This includes a growing number of large enterprises where we are seeing implementations of well over 1,000 seats and total contract values in the seven and eight digit ranges. We owe the success of CXone to its true, native cloud infrastructure, its scalability and its elasticity, as well as, to a growing number of ecosystem partners embracing our cloud strategy.

"Our investments in innovation, especially cloud, analytics and artificial Intelligence, puts us in a unique position to further differentiate our offering and strengthen our competitive position.”

GAAP Financial Highlights for the First Quarter Ended March 31:

The GAAP numbers presented below for the first quarter 2018 are under ASC 606 and the comparison period GAAP numbers for the first quarter 2017 are under ASC 605

Revenues: First quarter 2018 total revenues increased 9.8% to $335.4 million compared to $305.6 million for the first quarter of 2017.

Gross Profit: First quarter 2018 gross profit and gross margin increased to $216.9 million and 64.7%, respectively, compared to $189.9 million and 62.1%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2017.

Operating Income: First quarter 2018 operating income and operating margin increased to $34.2 million and 10.2%, respectively, compared to $27.9 million and 9.1%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2017.

Net Income: First quarter 2018 net income and net income margin increased to $23.5 million and 7.0%, respectively, compared to $17.3 million and 5.7%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2017.

Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share: Fully diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2018 increased to $0.37 compared to $0.28 in the first quarter of 2017.

Operating Cash Flow and Cash Balance: First quarter 2018 operating cash flow was $136.9 million. In the first quarter, $4.3 million was used for share repurchases. As of March 31, 2018, total cash and cash equivalents, short term investments and marketable securities were $646.7 million, and total debt was $449.7 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Highlights for the First Quarter Ended March 31:

The non-GAAP numbers presented below for the first quarter 2018 and for the comparison period non-GAAP numbers for the first quarter 2017 are both under ASC 605.

Revenues: First quarter 2018 non-GAAP total revenues increased to $340.9 million, up 10.7% from $308.0 million for the first quarter of 2017.

Gross Profit: First quarter 2018 non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin increased to $240.8 million and 70.6%, respectively, from $215.2 million and 69.9%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2017.

Operating Income: First quarter 2018 non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin increased to $83.8 million and 24.6%, respectively, from $73.6 million and 23.9%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2017.

Net Income: First quarter 2018 non-GAAP net income and net income margin increased to $64.5 million and 18.9%, respectively, from $55.1 million and 17.9%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2017.

Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share: First quarter 2018 non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share increased 15.7% to $1.03, compared to $0.89 for the first quarter of 2017.

Adoption of the New Revenue Recognition Standard - ASC 606

NICE adopted the new revenue recognition accounting standard, Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 606, effective January 1, 2018, on a modified retrospective basis. Financial results for reporting periods during 2018 are presented in compliance with the ASC 606. Historical financial results for reporting periods prior to 2018 are presented in conformity with amounts previously disclosed under the prior revenue recognition standard, ASC 605. This press release includes additional information to reconcile the impacts of the adoption of the new revenue recognition standard on the Company's financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

Guidance for the second quarter and the full-year 2018 is provided using the accounting standard ASC 605 in order to provide better transparency and comparability to 2017 financial data, which was reported under ASC 605.

Second Quarter and Full Year 2018 Guidance:

Second Quarter 2018: Second quarter 2018 non-GAAP total revenues are expected to be in a range of $338 million to $348 million. Second quarter 2018 non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share are expected to be in a range of $1.00 to $1.06.

Full Year 2018: The Company increased full year 2018 non-GAAP total revenues to an expected range of $1,434 million to $1,458 million. The Company increased full year 2018 non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share to an expected range of $4.43 to $4.63.

Quarterly Results Conference Call

Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude: amortization of acquired intangible assets, share-based compensation, certain business combination accounting entries, amortization of discount on long term debt, ASC 606 to ASC 605 adjustments and tax adjustment re non-GAAP adjustments. The purpose of such adjustments is to give an indication of our performance exclusive of non-cash charges and other items that are considered by management to be outside of our core operating results. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and make operating decisions. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Business combination accounting rules requires us to recognize a legal performance obligation related to a revenue arrangement of an acquired entity. The amount assigned to that liability should be based on its fair value at the date of acquisition. The non-GAAP adjustment is intended to reflect the full amount of such revenue. We believe this adjustment is useful to investors as a measure of the ongoing performance of our business. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide consistent and comparable measures to help investors understand our current and future operating cash flow performance. These non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Reconciliation between results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in a table immediately following the Consolidated Statements of Income.

Forward-Looking Statements

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) Quarter ended March 31, 2018 2017 Unaudited Unaudited Revenue: Product $ 61,370 $ 68,457 Services 170,217 158,416 Cloud 103,855 78,749 Total revenue 335,442 305,622 Cost of revenue: Product 8,137 13,211 Services 58,385 58,716 Cloud 51,993 43,807 Total cost of revenue 118,515 115,734 Gross profit 216,927 189,888 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 45,867 42,954 Selling and marketing 89,926 79,201 General and administrative 36,372 29,227 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 10,585 10,565 Total operating expenses 182,750 161,947 Operating income 34,177 27,941 Finance and other expense, net (3,968 ) (8,990 ) Income before tax 30,209 18,951 Taxes on income 6,683 1,662 Net income $ 23,526 $ 17,289 Basic earnings per share $ 0.39 $ 0.29 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.37 $ 0.28 Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to compute: Basic earnings per share 61,054 60,127 Diluted earnings per share 62,776 61,751

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS AND ASC 606 TO NON-GAAP ASC 605 U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) Quarter ended March 31, 2018 2017 GAAP revenues $ 335,442 $ 305,622 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred product revenue 15 219 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred services revenue 306 997 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred cloud revenue 1,886 1,211 ASC 606 to ASC 605 revenue adjustment 3,277 - Non-GAAP revenues $ 340,926 $ 308,049 GAAP cost of revenue $ 118,515 $ 115,734 Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of product (2,589 ) (6,358 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of services (823 ) (3,208 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of cloud (12,755 ) (10,975 ) Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred cost of cloud 336 431 Cost of product revenue adjustment (1) (188 ) (175 ) Cost of services revenue adjustment (1) (1,753 ) (1,875 ) Cost of cloud revenue adjustment (1) (769 ) (769 ) ASC 606 to ASC 605 cost of revenue adjustment 124 - Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 100,098 $ 92,805 GAAP gross profit $ 216,927 $ 189,888 Gross profit adjustments 23,901 25,356 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 240,828 $ 215,244 GAAP operating expenses $ 182,750 $ 161,947 Research and development (1) (2,344 ) (2,211 ) Sales and marketing (1) (6,303 ) (5,646 ) General and administrative (1) (4,782 ) (1,886 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (10,585 ) (10,565 ) ASC 606 to ASC 605 operating expenses adjustment (1,745 ) - Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 156,991 $ 141,639 GAAP finance & other expense, net $ (3,968 ) $ (8,990 ) Amortization of discount on long-term debt 2,163 7,165 Non-GAAP finance & other expense, net $ (1,805 ) $ (1,825 ) GAAP taxes on income $ 6,683 $ 1,662 Tax adjustments re non-GAAP adjustments 9,775 14,991 Tax adjustment re ASC 606 to ASC 605 1,029 - Non-GAAP taxes on income $ 17,487 $ 16,653 GAAP net income $ 23,526 $ 17,289 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue 2,207 2,427 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred cost of cloud revenue (336 ) (431 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets 26,752 31,106 Share-based compensation (1) 16,139 12,562 Amortization of discount on long-term debt 2,163 7,165 Tax adjustments re non-GAAP adjustments (9,775 ) (14,991 ) ASC 606 to ASC 605 adjustments 3,869 - Non-GAAP net income $ 64,545 $ 55,127 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.37 $ 0.28 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.03 $ 0.89 Shares used in computing GAAP diluted earnings per share 62,776 61,751 Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 62,776 61,751 NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (continued) U.S. dollars in thousands (1) Share-based Compensation Quarter ended March 31, 2018 2017 Cost of product revenue $ (188 ) $ (175 ) Cost of services revenue (1,753 ) (1,875 ) Cost of cloud revenue (769 ) (769 ) Research and development (2,344 ) (2,211 ) Sales and marketing (6,303 ) (5,646 ) General and administrative (4,782 ) (1,886 ) $ (16,139 ) $ (12,562 )

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands March 31, December 31, 2018 2017 Unaudited Audited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 334,461 $ 328,302 Short-term investments 134,079 63,951 Trade receivables 232,495 230,729 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 78,974 70,074 Total current assets 780,009 693,056 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Long-term investments 178,149 132,820 Property and equipment, net 120,311 118,275 Deferred tax assets 31,724 11,850 Other intangible assets, net 524,639 551,347 Goodwill 1,321,845 1,318,242 Other long-term assets 69,829 19,496 Total long-term assets 2,246,497 2,152,030 TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,026,506 $ 2,845,086 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 23,964 $ 29,438 Deferred revenues and advances from customers 235,297 184,564 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 307,597 309,350 Total current liabilities 566,858 523,352 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Deferred revenues and advances from customers 39,919 37,550 Deferred tax liabilities 88,942 57,796 Long-term debt 449,724 447,642 Other long-term liabilities 27,839 29,185 Total long-term liabilities 606,424 572,173 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,853,224 1,749,561 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 3,026,506 $ 2,845,086

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS U.S. dollars in thousands Quarter ended March 31, 2018 2017 Unaudited Unaudited Operating Activities Net income $ 23,526 $ 17,289 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 37,937 39,143 Stock based compensation 16,139 12,562 Amortization of premium and discount and accrued interest on marketable securities (298 ) 190 Deferred taxes, net (9,667 ) (11,671 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade Receivables (16,154 ) 56,299 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (12,419 ) (6,787 ) Trade payables (5,501 ) (112 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (4,420 ) (31,299 ) Deferred revenue 106,117 50,664 Long term liabilities (383 ) (747 ) Amortization of discount on long term debt 2,163 7,165 Other (183 ) 49 Net cash provided by operating activities 136,857 132,745 Investing Activities Purchase of property and equipment (5,316 ) (10,414 ) Purchase of Investments (135,645 ) (24,999 ) Proceeds from Investments 19,017 32,016 Capitalization of software development costs (7,804 ) (6,938 ) Net cash used in investing activities (129,748 ) (10,335 ) Financing Activities Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of share options 3,244 3,733 Purchase of treasury shares (4,252 ) (8,429 ) Dividends paid - (9,637 ) Repayment of long term debt - (260,000 ) Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of costs - 260,842 Net cash used in financing activities (1,008 ) (13,491 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 58 806 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 6,159 109,725 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 328,302 157,026 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 334,461 $ 266,751

