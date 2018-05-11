NICE Actimize Re-Invents Financial Crime Analytics with Flexible Cloud-Enabled ‘Augmented Intelligence’

Battling today’s fast-changing financial crime patterns, NICE Actimize, a NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) business and the leader in Autonomous Financial Crime Management, is ushering in Augmented Intelligence for Financial Crime, a reinvented approach to analytics that combines machine intelligence with human Intelligence.

Human intelligence is deeply embedded in Financial Crime Management detection systems, supporting the investigation process to make the right decisions. Financial crime experts train analytics models with deep knowledge of fast-changing regulations and crime patterns. Meanwhile, machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies boost the effectiveness and efficiency of these human-driven systems by identifying unknown risks among massive sets of data and automating much of the investigation process. In the end, machines make intelligent recommendations based on this learning, and humans use their domain knowledge for oversight and to make the final decisions which meet regulator demands. By using augmented intelligence, NICE Actimize combines the wisdom of humans with the power of machines to provide the ultimate Financial Crime management solutions.

Augmented intelligence means fewer false positives, optimized financial crime investigations and ultimately an environment in which machines present human investigators with insights on the riskiest cases and recommendations on next steps, allowing humans to make smart decisions which can be easily documented and explained to regulators.

Leveraging cloud computing and state-of-the-art technology, NICE Actimize offers two efficient, agile and cost effective ways to develop and manage augmented intelligence analytics models:

Consortium-based Managed Analytics : NICE Actimize’s proprietary ActimizeWatch cloud-managed analytics optimization service provides proactive monitoring and tuning of machine learning models, taking the management lifecycle off the shoulders of FSOs and placing it in the hands of NICE Actimize data financial scientists. ActimizeWatch delivers optimized and validated fine-tuned logic for financial crime management solutions.

: NICE Actimize’s proprietary ActimizeWatch cloud-managed analytics optimization service provides proactive monitoring and tuning of machine learning models, taking the management lifecycle off the shoulders of FSOs and placing it in the hands of NICE Actimize data financial scientists. ActimizeWatch delivers optimized and validated fine-tuned logic for financial crime management solutions. Do-it-Yourself Analytics: The NICE Actimize offering for DIY Analytics allows users to create their own data-driven, agile machine learning models, which can be tested and validated in the cloud and dropped into an on premise production environment. DIY Analytics provide a simple user interface, intuitive GUIs and workflows for financial crime business users, but also allows the option of using more complex scripting and advanced analytics tools for trained data scientists.

Joe Friscia, President, NICE Actimize said, "NICE Actimize’s innovation in Augmented Intelligence provides a clear path for the adoption of machine learning and artificial intelligence that makes advanced analytics accessible to all financial services organizations and explainable to regulators. As we progress on our journey to Autonomous Financial Crime Management, Augmented Intelligence will help FSO’s to more efficiently navigate evolving technology.”

