NCR CEO and Incoming Chairman Announce Substantial NCR Share Purchases

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Hayford and incoming Executive Chairman Frank Martire advised the company that each of them purchased 17,500 shares of NCR common stock in ordinary market transactions on the New York Stock Exchange this week.

Hayford and Martire, both of whom have substantial experience in the financial technology industry, were named to their respective NCR roles on April 30, 2018. Hayford began his tenure with NCR on April 30, and Martire will join the company on May 31.

