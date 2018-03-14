NCR Appoints Daniel Campbell as Executive Vice President, Global Sales

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global leader in omni-channel solutions, today announced that Daniel Campbell has joined the company as Executive Vice President of Global Sales. Reporting to the President and Chief Operating Officer, Mark Benjamin, Campbell will be responsible for NCR’s Global Sales teams, including Channel and Sales Operations, across the Financial Services, Retail and Hospitality industries.

Campbell joins NCR from Virtustream, an Enterprise Cloud company acquired by EMC in 2015, where he served as Senior Vice President & General Manager for the Virtustream Storage Cloud. Prior, Campbell also led the Virtustream Strategic Alliances group, the Global Channels organization, and led the global sales integration with EMC’s sales organization. Prior to this, he served as SVP, Global Specialty Sales for EMC Corporation (now Dell EMC) and held a variety of other senior leadership positions in EMC.

"Dan brings a great track record of sales leadership and performance to NCR,” Mark Benjamin, President and Chief Operating Officer said. "His customer-centric approach and leadership in developing strong teams and driving sales operations, alliances, and strategy will be invaluable as we focus on execution and growth across the industries we serve.”

"I am honored to join NCR at this exciting stage in the company’s transformation,” said Campbell. "NCR's tradition of innovation and strategic focus on omni-channel enables it to deliver innovative, integrated solutions to help customers transform their businesses now and into the future. I look forward to working with our global sales team to continue to drive deep engagement with customers and help them effectively engage consumers at every touchpoint.”

Dan is an active leader in Diversity & Inclusion, having been the Executive Sponsor for the EMC Silicon Valley Women’s Leadership Group for seven years and sitting on its corporate Diversity Executive Committee. Dan also plays an active role in many important community causes including past co-chair and on-going participation with the Second Harvest Food Bank of Santa Clara, Calif., the I Have a Dream Foundation of Boulder, Colo., the Pat Tillman Foundation, providing scholarships to U.S. Veterans, and the Team Jack Foundation, helping in the effort to raise awareness and research funding to cure pediatric brain cancer.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leader in omni-channel solutions, turning everyday interactions with businesses into exceptional experiences. With its software, hardware, and portfolio of services, NCR enables nearly 700 million transactions daily across financial, retail, hospitality, travel, telecom and technology industries. NCR solutions run the everyday transactions that make your life easier. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with about 30,000 employees and does business in 180 countries. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries. NCR encourages investors to visit its website which is updated regularly with financial and other important information about NCR.

