Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
14.03.2018 13:00:00

NCR Appoints Daniel Campbell as Executive Vice President, Global Sales

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global leader in omni-channel solutions, today announced that Daniel Campbell has joined the company as Executive Vice President of Global Sales. Reporting to the President and Chief Operating Officer, Mark Benjamin, Campbell will be responsible for NCR’s Global Sales teams, including Channel and Sales Operations, across the Financial Services, Retail and Hospitality industries.

Campbell joins NCR from Virtustream, an Enterprise Cloud company acquired by EMC in 2015, where he served as Senior Vice President & General Manager for the Virtustream Storage Cloud. Prior, Campbell also led the Virtustream Strategic Alliances group, the Global Channels organization, and led the global sales integration with EMC’s sales organization. Prior to this, he served as SVP, Global Specialty Sales for EMC Corporation (now Dell EMC) and held a variety of other senior leadership positions in EMC.

"Dan brings a great track record of sales leadership and performance to NCR,” Mark Benjamin, President and Chief Operating Officer said. "His customer-centric approach and leadership in developing strong teams and driving sales operations, alliances, and strategy will be invaluable as we focus on execution and growth across the industries we serve.”

"I am honored to join NCR at this exciting stage in the company’s transformation,” said Campbell. "NCR's tradition of innovation and strategic focus on omni-channel enables it to deliver innovative, integrated solutions to help customers transform their businesses now and into the future. I look forward to working with our global sales team to continue to drive deep engagement with customers and help them effectively engage consumers at every touchpoint.”

Dan is an active leader in Diversity & Inclusion, having been the Executive Sponsor for the EMC Silicon Valley Women’s Leadership Group for seven years and sitting on its corporate Diversity Executive Committee. Dan also plays an active role in many important community causes including past co-chair and on-going participation with the Second Harvest Food Bank of Santa Clara, Calif., the I Have a Dream Foundation of Boulder, Colo., the Pat Tillman Foundation, providing scholarships to U.S. Veterans, and the Team Jack Foundation, helping in the effort to raise awareness and research funding to cure pediatric brain cancer.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leader in omni-channel solutions, turning everyday interactions with businesses into exceptional experiences. With its software, hardware, and portfolio of services, NCR enables nearly 700 million transactions daily across financial, retail, hospitality, travel, telecom and technology industries. NCR solutions run the everyday transactions that make your life easier. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with about 30,000 employees and does business in 180 countries. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries. NCR encourages investors to visit its website which is updated regularly with financial and other important information about NCR.

Website: www.ncr.com
Twitter: @NCRCorporation
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation
YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation

Nachrichten zu NCR Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu NCR Corp.mehr Analysen

13.04.17 NCR Buy The Benchmark Company
26.10.16 NCR Neutral Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
27.04.16 NCR Outperform RBC Capital Markets

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

09:12
S&P 500 – Erholung beendet?
08:34
SMI droht Ungemach
13.03.18
Vontobel: derimail - Schweizer Qualität die rentiert: 7.5% p.a. Coupon und 50% Sicherheitspuffer auf ABB, LafargeHolcim, Logitech und Lonza
12.03.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Auch in Europa rückt die geldpolitische Wende näher
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NCR Corp. 35.42 -0.78% NCR Corp.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

US-Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten
SMI schliesst mit kräftigem Verlust -- DAX bricht ein
Geberit-Aktie nach Gewinnrückgang im Minus - Dividende wird erhöht
Blockchain-Projekt in Schweizer Krypto-Stadt sorgt für enorme Unruhe
Grosse Umstrukturierung im Londoner Billionen-Dollar-Gold-Club
Sensirion geht am 22. März an die Börse - Preisspanne für IPO bei 28 bis 36 CHF
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Galenica-Aktie gefragt: Nach Ergebnisplus liegt Dividende bei 1,65 CHF
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Verkauf
Darum zeigen sich der Euro und Franken kaum verändert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX in Grün
Am Mittwoch kann der heimische Aktienmarkt kräftig zulegen, nachdem er sich zunächst auf Richtungssuche begab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB