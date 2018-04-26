NATIXIS : Laurent Mignon succeeds François Pérol as Chairman of Groupe BPCE's Management Board

Paris, April 26, 20182/2

Laurent Mignon succeeds François Pérol

as Chairman of Groupe BPCE's Management Board

Groupe BPCE's Supervisory Board gathered on April 26, 2018 and took note of François Pérol's decision to resign as Chairman of the Management Board, appointing Laurent Mignon, CEO of Natixis, to succeed him.

Laurent Mignon's new role will become effective as of June 1st, 2018 when he steps down as CEO of Natixis.

In a sense of continuity, this hand-over will strenghten existing close ties between BPCE and Natixis whose clear and shared strategic vision underlies the « New Dimension » plan unveiled on November 20, 2017.

Natixis has already engaged in Laurent Mignon's succession plan which should succeed in the coming days, asserting Natixis' strategic and financial ambitions in both the short and the medium term.

About Natixis

Natixis is the international corporate and investment banking, asset management, insurance and financial services arm of Groupe BPCE, the 2nd-largest banking group in France with 31 million clients spread over two retail banking networks, Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne.

With more than 17,000 employees, Natixis has a number of areas of expertise that are organized into four main business lines: Asset & Wealth Management, Corporate & Investment Banking, Insurance and Specialized Financial Services.

A global player, Natixis has its own client base of companies, financial institutions and institutional investors as well as the client base of individuals, professionals and small and medium-size businesses of Groupe BPCE's banking networks.

Listed on the Paris stock exchange, it has a solid financial base with a CET1 capital under Basel 3(1) of €12 billion, a Basel 3 CET1 Ratio (1) of 10.65 % and quality long-term ratings (Standard & Poor's: A / Moody's: A2 / Fitch Ratings: A).

(1)Based on CRR-CRD4 rules as reported on June 26, 2013, including the Danish compromise - without phase-in .

Figures as at December 31, 2017

Contacts :

Investor Relations : investorelations@natixis.com Press Relations : relationspresse@natixis.com Damien Souchet T + 33 1 58 55 41 10 Elisabeth de Gaulle T + 33 1 58 19 28 09 Souad Ed Diaz T + 33 1 58 32 68 11 Sonia Dilouya T + 33 1 58 32 01 03

www.natixis.com





