29.05.2018 02:27:20

Myriad Genetics To Acquire Counsyl

(RTTNews) - Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) said that it agreed to acquire Counsyl, a pioneer in expanded carrier screening and non-invasive prenatal screening for $375 million through a combination of cash and Myriad common stock.

Counsyl in the last twelve months alone has generated more than $134 million in revenue and performed over 280,000 reproductive genetic tests.

Myriad said it intends to fund the transaction through cash on hand, an existing revolving credit facility and the issuance of common stock. The transaction was valued at $375 million in cash with shareholders having the right to receive up to 25 percent of that consideration in Myriad common stock based on a trailing 30 day average share price. The number of shares delivered to former Counsyl shareholders will not exceed 3 million shares.

At the end of the fiscal third quarter, Myriad had cash and cash equivalents of $209 million and $231 million in availability on its revolving credit facility.

The transaction is expected to close in the fiscal first-quarter 2019 and is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Myriad Genetics Inc. 35.29 -0.04% Myriad Genetics Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst mit kleinem Plus - DAX mit leichtem Verlust - US-Indizes im Feiertag
Der heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am ersten Handelstag der neuen Woche freundlich.

