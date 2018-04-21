Music Mogul and Tech Entrepreneur Pras Michel Partners With Terrasense

LOS ANGELES, Apr. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Humanitarian and Grammy Award-winning icon Pras Michel will partner with Terrasense, a patent-pending IoT platform that provides insight into the environmental conditions that businesses rely on to be effective. Terrasense provides turnkey sensor solutions and and full-stack industrial monitoring services to provide the IoT platform that best fits a businesses' specific needs.

Blacture made its global debut during the 2018 Super Bowl, with a critically lauded commercial. Directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Pras Michel, it was widely considered to be one of the best of the night. The commercial garnered over 1.2 Billion media impressions, was viewed by over 100 million people and set the foundation for future success. Blacture is a multi-faceted media platform created by those who celebrate Black excellence and designed to provide access to the best of storytelling, business, editorial, and charitable pursuits, to empower the black community. As new phases of Blacture are announced, Terrasense's role in its operations will become clear.

Founded in May of 2017 and headed by seasoned businessman and current president Hunter Gaylor, TerraSense brings the power and capabilities of Industrial IoT to any size business. By leveraging expertise in Networking, Machine Learning, Security, Enterprise Software and Aerospace, they have built a platform that can rapidly analyze data from plethora of sensors to provide actionable insight into those resources critical to business.

http://www.terrasense.io

http://www.blacture.com

