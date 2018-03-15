Munich Re To Buy Back Up To 11 Mln Shares For Up To EUR 1 Bln - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - German reinsurer Munich Re (0KFE.L) announced Thursday that it intends to buy back up to 11 million shares for a maximum purchase price of 1 billion euros. The buyback will be in the period commencing after the 2018 Annual General Meeting and extending up to the 2019 Annual General Meeting.

The repurchase is on the basis of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on April 26, 2017 or a future authorisation, the company said.

On the basis of the share price as of March 14, this would amount to around 3.5% of the share capital and would correspond to around 5.5 million shares. The own shares acquired under the 2017/2018 share buyback program in the period from 1 June 2017 to no later than the Company's Annual General Meeting on 25 April 2018 are to be retired.