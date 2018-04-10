Mountain Province and Kennady Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Business Combination

TORONTO, April 9, 2018 /CNW/ - Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSX and NASDAQ: MPVD) ("Mountain Province") and Kennady Diamonds Inc. (TSX-V: KDI) ("Kennady") are pleased to announce that all resolutions in connection with their proposed business combination to be completed by way of a plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") were overwhelmingly approved today at the special meeting of shareholders of Mountain Province (the "Mountain Province Meeting") and at the special meeting of shareholders of Kennady (the "Kennady Meeting").

David Whittle, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of Mountain Province, noted: "The Kennady acquisition notably strengthens Mountain Province's asset base. The Kelvin and Faraday resources offer a compelling opportunity to not only extend life of mine at Gahcho Kué, but to potentially enhance the cash flow profile of the current mine plan. We are deeply grateful for the level of support we have received from our shareholders on this transaction."

Claudia Tornquist, Chair of the Kennady Special Committee stated "I would like to thank Kennady's shareholders for their support. The completion of this transaction will provide them with exposure to the world-class Gahcho Kué diamond mine, a premium on Kennady's share price and greater liquidity for their shares. Mountain Province's management is very well placed to advance Kennady's assets and crystallize their value for shareholders."

Mountain Province Shareholder Approvals

At the Mountain Province Meeting, the ordinary resolution authorizing the maximum number of common shares of Mountain Province ("Mountain Province Shares") issuable in connection with the Arrangement (the "Share Issuance Resolution") was approved by (i) approximately 93% of the shareholders of Mountain Province present in person or represented by proxy at the Mountain Province Meeting, and (ii) approximately 90% of all minority shareholders of Mountain Province present in person or represented by proxy at the Mountain Province Meeting. The shareholders of Mountain Province who participated in the vote represented approximately 78% and 55%, respectively, of all issued and outstanding Mountain Province Shares entitled to vote on the Share Issuance Resolution.

Kennady Shareholder Approvals

At the Kennady Meeting, the special resolution authorizing the Arrangement (the "Arrangement Resolution") was approved by (i) approximately 99% of the shareholders of Kennady present in person or represented by proxy at the Kennady Meeting, and (ii) approximately 98% of the minority shareholders of Kennady present in person or represented by proxy at the Kennady Meeting. The shareholders of Kennady who participated in the vote represented approximately 66% and 33%, respectively, of all issued and outstanding shares of Kennady entitled to vote on the Arrangement Resolution.

Arrangement Update

Completion of the Arrangement remains subject to, among other things, satisfaction of all conditions precedent to closing the Arrangement, including the final approval of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List). The hearing for the final order of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) to approve the Arrangement is scheduled to take place on April 11, 2018 . Assuming that all approvals are obtained and all conditions precedent are satisfied or waived, Mountain Province and Kennady currently anticipate the closing of the Arrangement to occur on April 13, 2018 .

Under the terms of the Arrangement, holders of Kennady Shares (other than Mountain Province) will be entitled to receive 0.975 Mountain Province Shares in exchange for each Kennady Share held. Further details regarding the Arrangement are set out in the joint management information circular of Mountain Province and Kennady dated March 5, 2018, which is available on Mountain Province's website at www.mountainprovince.com and on Kennady's website at www.kennadydiamonds.com/investors/mpvd-transaction, and on SEDAR under the issuer profiles of Mountain Province and Kennady, respectively, at www.sedar.com.

Shareholder Questions

For shareholder inquiries regarding the Arrangement, please contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group:

North America Toll Free: 1-877-452-7184

Collect Calls Outside North America: 416-304-0211

Email: assistance@laurelhill.com

About Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.

Mountain Province Diamonds is a 49% participant with De Beers Canada in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in Canada'sNorthwest Territories. Gahcho Kué is the world's largest new diamond mine, consisting of a cluster of four diamondiferous kimberlites, three of which are being developed and mined under the initial 12 year mine plan.

About Kennady Diamonds Inc.

Kennady Diamonds Inc. owns 100% of the Kennady North diamond project located in Canada'sNorthwest Territories. Kennady North is adjacent to the Gahcho Kué diamond mine. Kennady is focused on expanding its high-grade diamond resources along the Kelvin-Faraday kimberlite corridor, as well as identifying new kimberlites outside of the corridor. To date an indicated resource of 13.62 million carats of diamonds contained in 8.50 million tonnes of kimberlite, with a grade of 1.60 carats per tonne and an average value of US$63 per carat, has been defined for the Kelvin kimberlite and an inferred resource of 5.02 million carats contained in 3.27 million tonnes of kimberlite, with a grade of 1.54 carats per tonne and an average value of US$98 per carat, has been defined for the Faraday kimberlites using a 1mm bottom cutoff size. The Kelvin–Faraday corridor is also a target for further exploration.

